I also in general find AMP pages to be a bit of a UX nightmare.
Outside of raw speed, I have nothing good to say about AMP pages, and the speed is nowhere near good enough to justify using them. They make the Web a worse place for the sole benefit of Google. They are abusing their monopoly position in search by forcing AMP pages down people's throats.
reply
In fact, my bounce rate is high on AMP because I can near-instantly figure out if this particular article on this topic I searched is the one I actually want to read or if it's uninformative trash. I usually flip through 2-5 before settling on the one I think is good.
These are the same sorts of complaints people have made about every change to search ranking. And while, yeah, I'm sure Google's not being altruistic, the implications of most of their actions in these spaces is pretty consistent:
If you want people's attention, don't ship trash.
The AMP team is working with analytics vendors to display data as realistic as possible.
At AMPConf on Tuesday eBay gave a great talk how to deal with this phenomenon. Video will be out soon.
(Edit: not that this is necessarily great for publishers or the ecosystem!)
For me, I understood it as a HTML subset, a method for image scaling, and an overall goal of having clutter free sites that work well on mobile. I knew there was a cache somewhere, too. But that users stay on googles site and the url won't be shown was not clear to me.
There was a very popular article on here about someone who implemented AMP and got surprised by this, the header change of copying the original url goes back to this.
I'm still hopeful that publishers will bring a class action lawsuit against Google and force AMP's closure. Sooner the better.
http://www.internetlivestats.com/internet-users/
I also in general find AMP pages to be a bit of a UX nightmare.
Outside of raw speed, I have nothing good to say about AMP pages, and the speed is nowhere near good enough to justify using them. They make the Web a worse place for the sole benefit of Google. They are abusing their monopoly position in search by forcing AMP pages down people's throats.
reply