Why the bounce rate of AMP pages is so high (christianoliveira.com)
24 points by jgalt212 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





AMP pages are designed explicitly to benefit Google over the site in question. They rob the ability to use design to make a site stickier (which would of course make the bounce rate high for AMP pages).

I also in general find AMP pages to be a bit of a UX nightmare.

Outside of raw speed, I have nothing good to say about AMP pages, and the speed is nowhere near good enough to justify using them. They make the Web a worse place for the sole benefit of Google. They are abusing their monopoly position in search by forcing AMP pages down people's throats.

I completely disagree that the speed isn't good enough to justify using them.

In fact, my bounce rate is high on AMP because I can near-instantly figure out if this particular article on this topic I searched is the one I actually want to read or if it's uninformative trash. I usually flip through 2-5 before settling on the one I think is good.

These are the same sorts of complaints people have made about every change to search ranking. And while, yeah, I'm sure Google's not being altruistic, the implications of most of their actions in these spaces is pretty consistent:

If you want people's attention, don't ship trash.

If you work for Google, push back on this in whatever way you can. Especially now that the government is putting a fox in every regulatory hen house, developers need to hold their employers to basic standards. Connecting visibility in listings to the AMP project is classic monopoly abuse, even if they use load speed as rationale.

This effect is similar to what is measured when transferring from a WebView (such a Facebook's) to a real browser, since sessions do not transfer. Means the first pageview is considered as a bounce and the second as another unique visitor.

The AMP team is working with analytics vendors to display data as realistic as possible.

At AMPConf on Tuesday eBay gave a great talk how to deal with this phenomenon. Video will be out soon.

Is this the talk? https://youtu.be/lX8szUWpfjk?t=2h21m3s

Isn't this almost the "point" of AMP - keeping users on the Google home page and enabling them to get the info quickly, while discouraging the usual clutter of links and ads that try to keep users on a particular site?

(Edit: not that this is necessarily great for publishers or the ecosystem!)

Is it? It was not the deal as I understood it when it was introduced. Granted, maybe I missed it.

For me, I understood it as a HTML subset, a method for image scaling, and an overall goal of having clutter free sites that work well on mobile. I knew there was a cache somewhere, too. But that users stay on googles site and the url won't be shown was not clear to me.

There was a very popular article on here about someone who implemented AMP and got surprised by this, the header change of copying the original url goes back to this.

Yes!

Not familiar with tracking metrics but what is "bounce rate"?

The number of users who come to your site and take no action divided by the total number of users who come to your site. You could also replace "users" with "visits" as some people do and refer to "bounced visits".

Some of that is users (myself included) closing AMP pages, hitting back, and trying to figure out how to load the page I actually requested.

I'm still hopeful that publishers will bring a class action lawsuit against Google and force AMP's closure. Sooner the better.

There may be 3.5B humans with access to the internet, but if you sum up all the publishers there are probably 12B MAUs.

http://www.internetlivestats.com/internet-users/

I'm not sure that's good math, if I understand you correctly. Because a person can be a MAU of many sites, adding up the MAU counts of various websites doesn't tell you anything about whether or not publishers are exaggerating.

