|Trying to take back control of your mental health
|Hi all,
I recently wrote this post (https://psiloveyou.xyz/married-to-someone-with-anxiety-d5bab822ba2d) that prompted a really good discussion on HN - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13037164
After speaking with my wife, and reading comments people we had, we thought we'd try and write a follow up that is aimed at looking at more practical advice. Specifically we have looked at what helped us.
Hope it is of some use and feel free to add comments so I can update the article with other people's suggestion.
The article is here - http://www.getinspired365.com/articles/taking-back-control-of-your-mental-health
thanks
Original article - http://www.getinspired365.com/articles/married-to-someone-wi...
HN Discussion - https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13037164
