I am currently working as a dev in an SEO-Agency (in Austria), and we never believed this hypothesis - so we tested this once with a bunch of our sites:
When moving sites with a German speaking audience to a VPS in America, your rankings at google.de/google.at will decrease (slightly - the effect is not that big) - the other way around your rankings will improve (slightly).
However - even if your rankings would improve when moving to America I would recommend keeping your sites hosted in Europe: The increase in rankings will not offset the decrease in user satisfaction and therefore the decline in your conversion rates.
I would also assume that Google is smart enough to take the physical location of your server into account when calculating how much penalty to apply in which searches. Sites that load fast in Germany should have higher ranks in searches from Germany.
It's a bit older, but here's some info, much of it is still valid:
https://istlsfastyet.com/
Nice part about cloudflare though is that they can use anycast to determine location and then send the closest server IPs. For sub-$200/mo, you're not able to do that, you'd have to find a provider that could do it for you, I'm not sure anyone offers country-based anycast DNS alone.
EDIT: Looks like easyDNS enterprise may be able to do it,
https://fusion.easydns.com/Knowledgebase/Article/View/214/7/... for about $12.75/mo too. Might be a decent way to brew your own mini caching CDN for fairly cheap.
https://aws.amazon.com/route53/pricing/
The Cloudflare Railgun is an interesting solution, and one that could be implemented in the context of an SPA over a websockets connection. Or conceivably some other consumer of an API.
Among other reasons, not encrypting traffic gives an opportunity for bad actors to replace content in transit to your end users when your end users are on compromised connections, such as rogue "free" wifi networks in airports or coffee shops, or even legitimate networks which have in some way been compromised, e.g. the ISPs of the world who decide to inject other content e.g. their own ads into unencrypted traffic.
The next question is usually "what could they possibly do, change a few pictures?"
They could inject malicious payloads, and for all your users would know, it would appear to them that it came from your site.
> I can't use LetsEncrypt with my hosting provider
Consider switching. For a static site, consider Gitlab; they do a good job of permitting LetsEncrypt.
I sincerely appreciate the question, though. I have marketing people ask me this question all the time in private who hesitate to do so in public because quite a few security types berate them for not doing something "obviously" more secure. It's not at all obvious to most of the world's web designers and content creators that a static site should be TLS'd until it's framed (heh) in this manner. The fact that you asked brings about a massive educational moment.
Anyway, consider switching hosts. :)
The Internet is not a safe place. We should aim for HTTPS EVERYWHERE.
I think that's a bit sensationalist.
Is there any solution other than totally killing HTTP that protects from HTTPS stripping attacks? HSTS won't protect first visit and STS preload lists can only be so large.
For example, if you're using a ccTLD for the domain, or if it's a generic-TLD and you declare a country in Google Webmaster Tools, that will be a much stronger weighting.
Of course, if that's wrong I'd love to know!
You should think about https for sites like yours the way you think about vaccines. SSL everywhere makes everyone safer, even though it doesn't have a tremendous impact on your own site.
Also, shameless plug, if you want really easy SSL you can use our new startup: https://fly.io. I'm not sure what country you're in, but we have a bunch of servers all over to help make it fast. :)
https://tools.ietf.org/html/draft-thomson-http-bc-00, and Ericsson's article on it https://www.ericsson.com/thecompany/our_publications/ericsso...
[0]: https://hpbn.co/
What's wrong with the cloudflare free plan? You can host a static site on github pages with a custom domain and use the free cloudflare SSL cert.
