Upcall (YC F3/W17) Is Looking for a Marketplace Operations Manager

We are looking for a multi-talented leader to oversee Upcall’s rapidly growing operations. You will be quarterbacking the largest calling network in the world. You will need to be a quadruple threat when it comes to operations -- process, data, product, and people. This role will require a passion for building processes and product to create efficiencies, while also a deep appreciation of the thousands of professionals you’ll be empowering each day. We need a great manager, with a track record of empowering talented performers, and someone able to flex between company strategy and hands-on execution. You will be reporting directly to the CEO for this critical management role. Most of all, we want to see an entrepreneur at heart who loves to solve problems. The Head of Operations role is responsible for growing and optimizing the supply-side (callers) of our marketplace and be part of a massive opportunity to change the global sales & marketing outsourcing industry. You can apply on http://upcall.applytojob.com/apply/UTN4kV/Operations-Manager