By the way, a great way to relieve the "pain" is by eating bread (use your tongue to move the bread around before swallowing).
reply
This was a a result of the Portuguese brining it to India from the new world(along with Christianity from Europe) These were two of my first impressions of traveling south in India was "the food just got wonderfully hot and wow there are all of sudden a lot of churches")
I've heard these pseudo-scientific explanations like "makes you feel cooler" as well but I think it's really just an acquired palate over time in areas that the Portuguese were trading in.
If you mean spicy as in "hot" (capsaicin content)... some people just love that flavor, and I imagine a lot of Indian people do. But not universally...I'm not a big fan, although my cousins will eat raw green chilies without batting an eye. I've always wondered how its possible...perhaps some taste buds are not very receptive so you get a better kick out of it?
Another theory I've heard was that food was scarce in India so the food would be made hot because you feel fuller after eating less (or are discouraged from eating too much). Not sure if its an accurate theory though...
Merely practice! I started growing a variety of hot peppers and within the year I was nibbling on Carolina Reapers. They still feel as potent, but I'm just able to grin and bear it if that makes sense?
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/06/27/spicy-food_n_162820...
In short, they eat spicy food because it makes you sweat, which is the mechanism to cool your body down.
Incoherent accusations, poor punctuation, and profanity correlate with incompetence. They don't prove you are, but you certainly might be.
Strictly logically speaking, it does not.
Probabilistically, it does; or, IOW, correlation correlates with causation.
"Correlation does not equal causation" is parroted more often by pseudo-intellectuals than scientists, now. It seems that many interpret it as "correlation is not causation and is therefore garbage which can tell us nothing".
By the way, a great way to relieve the "pain" is by eating bread (use your tongue to move the bread around before swallowing).
reply