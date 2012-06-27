Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hot chillies might be good for us (bbc.co.uk)
13 points by sjcsjc 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 19 comments | favorite





There are chillies (chiles in spanish), that are hot as hell but tasteless. There are others that are less hot but with great flavor. I personally recommend you try Chipotle and Pasilla. You can buy canned chipotles, put them in the blender and you've got yourself a fantastic salsa for your quesadillas that will last forever in the fridge.

By the way, a great way to relieve the "pain" is by eating bread (use your tongue to move the bread around before swallowing).

Why do cultures from hot climates like India and mexico eat spicy food? I've heard vague explanations like it 'cools body down', would be interesting to see any research done on this.

Having lived in hot & cold climates, I presume it has to do with spoilage. Before convenient refrigeration and sterile packaging, many people were simply in a race to eat food before it went bad - when the supply of food was limited. Spicier foods, I presume, either mask the decay to the palate, or kill off more microbes - more a necessity where hotter year-round, vs being able to refrigerate or freeze food by merely setting it outside much of the year.

By spicy I think you are referring to "hot spicy" as in peppers as opposed to cardamon, clove, cumin and all those wonderful spices. "hot spciy" i.e heat form peppers is really Southern Indian food, even though the rest of India gets plenty hot temperatures as well.

This was a a result of the Portuguese brining it to India from the new world(along with Christianity from Europe) These were two of my first impressions of traveling south in India was "the food just got wonderfully hot and wow there are all of sudden a lot of churches")

I've heard these pseudo-scientific explanations like "makes you feel cooler" as well but I think it's really just an acquired palate over time in areas that the Portuguese were trading in.

Depends on what you mean by "spicy". If its just spicy as in use a lot of spices like nutmeg, turmeric etc. well it makes food a LOT more flavorful. You can experiment with different combinations to get different flavors.

If you mean spicy as in "hot" (capsaicin content)... some people just love that flavor, and I imagine a lot of Indian people do. But not universally...I'm not a big fan, although my cousins will eat raw green chilies without batting an eye. I've always wondered how its possible...perhaps some taste buds are not very receptive so you get a better kick out of it?

Another theory I've heard was that food was scarce in India so the food would be made hot because you feel fuller after eating less (or are discouraged from eating too much). Not sure if its an accurate theory though...

> I've always wondered how its possible...perhaps some taste buds are not very receptive so you get a better kick out of it?

Merely practice! I started growing a variety of hot peppers and within the year I was nibbling on Carolina Reapers. They still feel as potent, but I'm just able to grin and bear it if that makes sense?

Chilies in Asia are not from there, they came from the Portuguese during the period when they dominated the black pepper trade and also owned a colony in what is now Brazil. pepper went to Europe and chilies went to India. Before then capsaicin was unknown there. Mexico I imagine also got chilies directly from the south.

Chilies originated in Mexico. The word chilli is a Nahuatl word. Every little valley in Mexico has its own unique varieties.

My guess is that it's because spices grow well in hot climates. Spices are popular everywhere - consider how expensive spices were in temperate climates before easy global trade. If they're cheaper then they're more likely to become a major part of the country's cuisine.

You don't feel so hungry in hot climates, so it stimulates digestion a bit.

Here you go:

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2012/06/27/spicy-food_n_162820...

In short, they eat spicy food because it makes you sweat, which is the mechanism to cool your body down.

"From an evolutionary perspective the plant would much rather have its seeds dispersed far and wide by birds." I hate this logic concerning evolution, the change happened and it was of benefit to the plant so the gene stayed.

It's especially nonsensical considering humans have done more to spread chilli peppers than birds. Birds never brought chilli peppers to my country but humans farm them here commercially.

"So why might eating chillies be good for you? The researchers speculate that it could be that capsaicin is helping increase blood flow, or even altering the mix of your gut bacteria in a helpful direction."

Correlation (people who ate peppers died less), in no way implies their stated causation ( eating peppers makes you live longer ). Consider how many old people vs young people like spicy food and I think you get my point. I really just wanted some damned confirmation bias, not shitty reporting.

Correlation implies causation, which is why scientists proceed from there in search of proof. You're trying to contend it doesn't prove, and thereby imply the whole of the research involved is wrong.

Incoherent accusations, poor punctuation, and profanity correlate with incompetence. They don't prove you are, but you certainly might be.

> Correlation implies causation

Strictly logically speaking, it does not.

Probabilistically, it does; or, IOW, correlation correlates with causation.

Why do you think these researchers were so incompetent that they didn't control for even blindingly-obvious factors like age? Are you familiar with their other work in the field, or something?

"Correlation does not equal causation" is parroted more often by pseudo-intellectuals than scientists, now. It seems that many interpret it as "correlation is not causation and is therefore garbage which can tell us nothing".

There was a larger study done in china a few years earlier with more differentiated results and the correlations are indeed interesting: http://www.bmj.com/content/351/bmj.h3942 . But yeah, not a good article.

