Testing is a separate skill and that’s why you are frustrated (medium.com)
24 points by kiyanwang 2 hours ago | 10 comments





I'm not so sure they are separate skills. It's possible to write functions that are easy to test and functions that are hard to test.

I find that the two tasks of writing functions and tests for those functions are closely intertwined. I like for developers to write their own unit tests, and then for Q/A to develop the functional/integration tests from the perspective of the client (machine or human).

It's very difficult to come in after the fact and write unit tests for someone else's code, especially if they weren't thinking about writing testable code.

I don't think this is a good way of framing things. In fact int can be counter-productive.

Automated testing is the process of writing code to understand your code. We already have to understand our code. Testing is being deliberate about that understanding and writing it down. The same design/testing thoughts that lead us to edge cases can lead us their elimination without testing at all. It's an integrated process, not something separate.

QA is a separate set of eyes. No one writes a news article without an editor. QA brings a different interpretation of specifications. Developers writing there own unit tests is a single point of failure. The developers understanding of the specification.

> Developers writing there [sic] own unit tests is a single point of failure.

For unit tests that's pretty much the norm, and you could easily split those up between two developers. One writes the tests for the code of the other and vv.

Integration tests tend to be written by a test engineer, sometimes doubling as QA.

Team size is a big factor in these decisions, one solution does not fit everybody.

For higher level tests that's fine. At the unit level it's problematic. It delays feedback.

The problem with having a separate test group is that developers who don't test don't write anything to be testable. They don't add features that allow fault injection, and they don't modularize code to be independently tested. As a result, testing any of their code is highly tedious.

Developers should also write their own tests. QA should have tests too. It shouldn't be a matter of throwing software over the fence to a separate group.

No doubt testing is a skill, and a very useful one, though I doubt this is the main frustration. Most people (at least myself) got into coding because they enjoy creating something from nothing. Maintaining and testing code is boring because it doesn't really do anything new, it's mostly fixing edge cases. Personally I try to make testing more creative by making ambitious testing tools (fuzzing, self-testing base classes, etc), which makes it more fun and therefore more likely to get done.

I tend to agree, I'm a developer/programmer for the most part but I have also been involved in writing automation testing infrastructure, mostly within the games industry and being responsible for leading automated testing. I think the author is correct to point out that there is frustration with testing, I think this is a real problem and just getting team members to write tests can be a herculean task (from exhaustive experience), but it's not just because testing is necessarily a different skill, it's because most people don't enjoy it and don't feel it will be appreciated. When you make a product code change you (and everyone you work with) can immediately SEE the impact. It's highly gratifying. Often with testing, and talking specifically about automated testing here no one even knows you wrote a test, the lack of visibility makes people less want to do it. Especially within an organization where highly visible changes are incentive for career development. This is a problem because having automated testing and doing it right has a huge impact on quality and development time. Being without this brings down everyone in a silent/invisible type of way where there is a lot more firefighting and protracted development time.

Is this about testing or unit testing? Personally one of the problems is that unit testing has such a hype train it leads to people using it always when it isn't always necessary. With unit testing brings all the baggage: the DI, IoC containers, factories, mocks & all the stale test cases that were written a few years ago and no-one ever looks at but take 10 minutes to run.

My current project has objects that are only ever used once in one place but still have abstract interfaces, lots of injected parts & test cases. Its only a simple class, it doesn't need all this extra complexity. For me its frustrating that lots of people think its "good design". Sure - you need to be able to test your application but unit testing everything is rarely the right way.

One problem with testing is that you're not just testing your code, but you are testing your assumptions. If you make a mistake in your code, you might make the same mistake while testing.

