I find that the two tasks of writing functions and tests for those functions are closely intertwined. I like for developers to write their own unit tests, and then for Q/A to develop the functional/integration tests from the perspective of the client (machine or human).
It's very difficult to come in after the fact and write unit tests for someone else's code, especially if they weren't thinking about writing testable code.
Automated testing is the process of writing code to understand your code. We already have to understand our code. Testing is being deliberate about that understanding and writing it down. The same design/testing thoughts that lead us to edge cases can lead us their elimination without testing at all. It's an integrated process, not something separate.
For unit tests that's pretty much the norm, and you could easily split those up between two developers. One writes the tests for the code of the other and vv.
Integration tests tend to be written by a test engineer, sometimes doubling as QA.
Team size is a big factor in these decisions, one solution does not fit everybody.
Developers should also write their own tests. QA should have tests too. It shouldn't be a matter of throwing software over the fence to a separate group.
My current project has objects that are only ever used once in one place but still have abstract interfaces, lots of injected parts & test cases. Its only a simple class, it doesn't need all this extra complexity. For me its frustrating that lots of people think its "good design". Sure - you need to be able to test your application but unit testing everything is rarely the right way.
