The technology aspect is really only 10% of it. Sure, it's the essential 0-to-1 kicker that gets you going, but once that's done you still have to find product-market fit. That quickly assumes second-job status and can wreck your personal life. I've seen it happen.
A side project means you're taking all that on yourself without any help or real guidance. Not having that help means that when you finally do ship your side project, it's probably not going to achieve the kind of rapid growth you need to make scaling up possible.
And you really need rapid growth in order for working on a startup of your own creation to beat out having a reasonably-decent job. And if you don't have a reasonably-decent job, it's way easier to switch jobs / industries than it is to build out your own company.
What I want out of a side project is the kind of deliberate practice that is often lacking in my real job. Also to chase down random mind hares that seize my interest.
It's true that a lot of programmers do jump from shiny new tech to the next shiny new tech. If it's to start a business, it's probably best to stick with boring stacks.
Also did I mention that you are an introvert by nature (read susain cain). You are easily distracted by shiny things.
P.S. I am no expert, those are just the things that I realized about myself....
P.P.S Shit. I think I am still like you, because otherwise I would have worked on the code review that I was supposed to do....
Or teach people how to use the new shiny thing.
Or help them decide the pros and cons of new technologies by talking about the subtle distinctions you have noticed between them through your experimentation.
While working to build out the "auto-scaling, multi-zone, cloud infrastructure" product, OP (or anyone for that matter) will get caught up building his own front end JS framework that will address some shortcomings of AngularJS or reactjs.
If I understand correctly, the point of the article is that it's incredibly easy to lose focus of what you set out to do and get distracted by something that is not very important to your project/startup.
People have built million dollar business that had it's first iteration in MS Excel, if it is useful to someone and kind of serves the purpose then that is enough for a start.
You (probably) don't need the microservices and the complexity that comes with it, upfront. A monolith (and the simplicity in terms of deployment, logging, monitoring, etc. etc.) will probably do early on.
However, you don't want to shoot yourself in the foot for when it turns out you do need those things.
I try to write code in self-contained modules, with well defined boundaries, and glue it together in a monolith. If/when it needs to be split out into separate services, it becomes much easier.
So, application/business logic code: keep the standards high, do shit properly. Glue code to keep it all together? Less important. You can rip that out later and move to different infrastructure with the same code.
That's very generic advice, and I seem to always break my own rule on this at some point... but I find it's a better mentality for when shit just needs to get done.
Doesn't help with tech choice in general though (and I'm often guilty of this as well...).
It also helps to remember that software projects are never finished - only abandoned.
Some of my stuff is good enough to use (as in early alpha), but doing the final 20% won't pay off anyway.
I guess all of us learn something similar to this at some point in our lives.
We have virtually no unreleased code. Some (actually alot) of our code has been thrown away and re-written (because I insist upon it, usually.) But I have _no_ investment in the code, and while she believes in the concepts, she's not as passionate as I am about them.
You need two people. One designer, one developer. Simple.
