How to *never* complete a side project (ewanvalentine.io)
89 points by swah 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 20 comments | favorite





I can't imagine ever shipping a side project. That's not why I build them. If I ever got to the point in my life where I do want my own company, a side project is not the way I want to go about it. Companies take a lot of work, that work has to be understood, then delegated and shared.

The technology aspect is really only 10% of it. Sure, it's the essential 0-to-1 kicker that gets you going, but once that's done you still have to find product-market fit. That quickly assumes second-job status and can wreck your personal life. I've seen it happen.

A side project means you're taking all that on yourself without any help or real guidance. Not having that help means that when you finally do ship your side project, it's probably not going to achieve the kind of rapid growth you need to make scaling up possible.

And you really need rapid growth in order for working on a startup of your own creation to beat out having a reasonably-decent job. And if you don't have a reasonably-decent job, it's way easier to switch jobs / industries than it is to build out your own company.

What I want out of a side project is the kind of deliberate practice that is often lacking in my real job. Also to chase down random mind hares that seize my interest.

I agree with a lot of this. My one comment is that not all side projects are about a "full startup business". I shipped my 2 mo. side project this summer. Donors Choose Project Finder https://appsto.re/us/JVmbab.i . It was 100% pro bono , and to keep my skills sharp. So far over $20,000 in supported donations. Keep an eye open for the next set of features :)

It depends on your goal. Is your side project aiming to become a side business or an experimentation to learn new things? If it's a business, it's important to get things done. If it's for fun and to experiment, sometimes the end goal is not to actually complete it. The endeavour itself will be reward enough, perhaps.

It's true that a lot of programmers do jump from shiny new tech to the next shiny new tech. If it's to start a business, it's probably best to stick with boring stacks.

You are one of the 2/3rd kids who were part of the marshmallow experiment. You cant control your desire for immediate gratification. I feel that with the level that you are in, you need a bigger problem to solve, rather than start a new startup(whatever that is). I know your type, I was like you, most of my friends are like you.

Also did I mention that you are an introvert by nature (read susain cain). You are easily distracted by shiny things.

P.S. I am no expert, those are just the things that I realized about myself....

P.P.S Shit. I think I am still like you, because otherwise I would have worked on the code review that I was supposed to do....

I feel you’ve been on the right track all along. Instead of doing the opposite on the programming side you might need to do the opposite on the product and selling side. Instead of building something you have no passion for look for ways to sell what you have already created. In other words see if you can productize your "auto-scaling, multi-zone, cloud infrastructure". There’s definitely other people who would like to use that.

Or teach people how to use the new shiny thing.

Or help them decide the pros and cons of new technologies by talking about the subtle distinctions you have noticed between them through your experimentation.

> In other words see if you can productize your "auto-scaling, multi-zone, cloud infrastructure". There’s definitely other people who would like to use that.

While working to build out the "auto-scaling, multi-zone, cloud infrastructure" product, OP (or anyone for that matter) will get caught up building his own front end JS framework that will address some shortcomings of AngularJS or reactjs.

If I understand correctly, the point of the article is that it's incredibly easy to lose focus of what you set out to do and get distracted by something that is not very important to your project/startup.

The number one thing to remember is almost no one cares what tech you used. Just get it shipped.

People have built million dollar business that had it's first iteration in MS Excel, if it is useful to someone and kind of serves the purpose then that is enough for a start.

Infrastructure wise, I'm absolutely guilty of this as well. I have found that there's a middle ground...

You (probably) don't need the microservices and the complexity that comes with it, upfront. A monolith (and the simplicity in terms of deployment, logging, monitoring, etc. etc.) will probably do early on.

However, you don't want to shoot yourself in the foot for when it turns out you do need those things.

I try to write code in self-contained modules, with well defined boundaries, and glue it together in a monolith. If/when it needs to be split out into separate services, it becomes much easier.

So, application/business logic code: keep the standards high, do shit properly. Glue code to keep it all together? Less important. You can rip that out later and move to different infrastructure with the same code.

That's very generic advice, and I seem to always break my own rule on this at some point... but I find it's a better mentality for when shit just needs to get done.

Doesn't help with tech choice in general though (and I'm often guilty of this as well...).

I'm on the verge of completing one of my side projects. The most useful thing that I've found that helps me stay focused is to already have users who you know will want it. By staying focused on you users and what they want, you can stop a lot of this shiny chasing before it starts.

Well, learning is the fun part for me. As long as I do not have to finish I probably would not.

You simply watch how js-required blog shows you neverending progress, instead of working on it. That's how.

Offtopic: I got quite a NSFW Ad when I clicked through to this. Well depending on the workplace. But yeah not something I'd love a colleague to see over my shoulder.

I disagree. Experimentation is an important part of learning and yes, initially there's a lot of "wooo, shiny!" going on. It doesn't matter - you are STILL learning.

It also helps to remember that software projects are never finished - only abandoned.

I think the author of the post was trying to say that he has disproportionally allocated his time from finishing projects to just learning new things. There needs to be a good balance between keeping up to date with technology and producing something from the technology.

My side projects usually aren't meant to get completed. I specifically use them to try new things. If it works out, I might use the new stuff in my job. If not, I gained some knowledge.

Some of my stuff is good enough to use (as in early alpha), but doing the final 20% won't pay off anyway.

Superstructure is only useful if you have something to support. Otherwise, it just scaffolding without building.

I guess all of us learn something similar to this at some point in our lives.

Bonus reminder: If you're reading this, you'd better go work on your side-project like totally now.

The real motivation behind acquiring technical debt is that 80 percent of your development work will be dumped eventually. Remember this.

Do what makes you happy

My partner and I have a simple formula to completing (that is, publishing) side projects: 1) I architect them, project manage them and be (naturally, to be honest) quite impatient. 2) She codes in the general direction I ask her to. A direction that changes quite often.

We have virtually no unreleased code. Some (actually alot) of our code has been thrown away and re-written (because I insist upon it, usually.) But I have _no_ investment in the code, and while she believes in the concepts, she's not as passionate as I am about them.

You need two people. One designer, one developer. Simple.

