Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Musk Bets He Can Fix Aussie Power Woes in 100 Days or It’s Free (bloomberg.com)
51 points by adventured 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





> Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull blamed the power cut on the state’s rapid take-up of renewable power

So typical of Australian politics. Any event, positive or negative, is used to attempt to score cheap political points. We have no leaders with long term vision. There is no discussion about building Australia's future, only mud slinging at the opposite party. The few large scale nation building projects that commence are gutted once the opposing party is elected, and in the end, the people who lose out the most are the Australian public.

"Coal is the future" - Tony Abbott

reply


If Australia's power problem can be solved by two billionaires on twitter for $25 million, then it isn't anywhere near as problematic as I've been led to believe. There are enough problems with the grid that any solution needs to be discussed in the context of what problem is being solved.

The latest I've seen ( https://www.aemo.com.au/-/media/Files/Gas/National_Planning_... ) suggests that there is a risk of not being able to produce enough at all, let alone keep the grid stable.

My read of that report is that current "Aussie Power Woes" are the ageing generator infrastructure, not grid stabilisation which was a politically interesting but otherwise relatively minor hiccup a few months ago in South Australia.

In addition to those two there are cost troubles brewing related to the cost of maintaining infrastructure for power (poles & cables), and energy prices are moving upwards. May or may not be related to generators capacity, I don't know.

reply


surreal we live in a time when discussions like these are public and on twitter.

reply


Fingers crossed this happens. Currently we have a government thats talking up clean coal :(

reply


It is a sad day when a politician unironically holds up a lump of coal in parliament and pronounces look how clean it it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: