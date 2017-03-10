So typical of Australian politics. Any event, positive or negative, is used to attempt to score cheap political points. We have no leaders with long term vision. There is no discussion about building Australia's future, only mud slinging at the opposite party. The few large scale nation building projects that commence are gutted once the opposing party is elected, and in the end, the people who lose out the most are the Australian public.
"Coal is the future" - Tony Abbott
reply
The latest I've seen ( https://www.aemo.com.au/-/media/Files/Gas/National_Planning_... ) suggests that there is a risk of not being able to produce enough at all, let alone keep the grid stable.
My read of that report is that current "Aussie Power Woes" are the ageing generator infrastructure, not grid stabilisation which was a politically interesting but otherwise relatively minor hiccup a few months ago in South Australia.
In addition to those two there are cost troubles brewing related to the cost of maintaining infrastructure for power (poles & cables), and energy prices are moving upwards. May or may not be related to generators capacity, I don't know.
So typical of Australian politics. Any event, positive or negative, is used to attempt to score cheap political points. We have no leaders with long term vision. There is no discussion about building Australia's future, only mud slinging at the opposite party. The few large scale nation building projects that commence are gutted once the opposing party is elected, and in the end, the people who lose out the most are the Australian public.
"Coal is the future" - Tony Abbott
reply