Ask HN: What SaaS products do you use?

I'd like to discover some new or maybe lesser known SaaS products or services. What SaaS products do you or your organisation use?

- Why did you choose it? What is the main problem it solves?

- Where there any competitors at the time you had to choose? If so, what did they lack over your choice?

- What is your experience so far?

I am not working for any SaaS related company. I am just curious to see "what's out there" and what services are used for what purpose. Products/services which one does not think of immediately (e.g. uptime monitoring) but still help a lot. For me, the best known or most important ones are e.g. GitHub, Trello, Slack, Google (e.g. Analytics), AWS, Pingdom. But I'm sure there are a lot more out there which could be helpful.

Thank you for your input and time in advance! :)