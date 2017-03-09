Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A World Without Wi-Fi Looks Possible as Unlimited Plans Rise (bloomberg.com)
23 points by dx034 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 24 comments | favorite





> Customers will get full LTE speeds until they reach 22GB of usage, after which they’ll be subject to reduced data speeds and de-prioritization.

> Hotspot tethering — up to 10GB at LTE speeds — is included, as are calls and texts to Mexico and Canada.

That's certainly an alternative take on the definition of "unlimited" than the one I'm accustomed to.

Curious: What's the reduced speed? Is it less than 1Mbit/s? If so, good luck doing anything other than reading/checking mail/look at a map. And yet the articles are discussing "watching videos" without connecting to wifi.

The "reduced speed" is whatever it takes to prioritize customers on the same tower who are not over the limit so they get full speed. If you aren't on a congested tower, your speed isn't impacted.

Seems fair to me. Unlike wired internet, wireless carriers can't just throw money at the problem and get more bandwidth. A certain spectrum can only carry a certain amount of data.

Even building more towers and having each tower serve a smaller radius won't help in a really congested area like a football stadium.

T-Mobile's 10G plan says it reverts to 3G speeds after you hit your data cap. (This is the plan I'm on.)

Their "unlimited" plan doesn't seem to have that clause, but it does say that after 30GB you'll be prioritized behind other customers and might see a drop in speed.

Carriers have been using this particular definition for years. I used to have a plan that included 5 GiB of HSPA+ traffic, followed by an all-you-can-eat 50 KiB/s buffet. Technically unlimited!

Where are these unlimited LTE plans the author speaks of? I haven't seen any except for from a few lucky folks who are grandfathered into truly unlimited data plans.

Typing this from my home wifi which tops out at 1.8Gbps connected to a unlimited 100Mbps ISP data connection. 14 wired and wireless devices are currently connected. Try that with any current wireless plan.

T-Mobile is offering unlimited LTE if you upgrade to their "T-Mobile ONE" plan, which starts at $110/month for two lines, $100 if you set up automatic payments.

The fine print also mentions that speeds will "reduce" when you hit 30GB, but doesn't say if that means you're kicked down to 4G like they used to do, or they just throttle your LTE bandwidth.

They aren't reduced when you hit 30Gb. They are temporarily reduced when you hit 30Gbs and you are in a congested area so others can get full speed. If you aren't in a congested area your speed isn't reduced.

Tops out at 1.8Gbps??

> With every major U.S. wireless carrier now offering unlimited data plans, consumers don’t need to log on to a Wi-Fi network to avoid costly overage charges anymore. That’s a critical change that threatens to render Wi-Fi obsolete.

Does anyone at Bloomberg understand data caps or throttling?

That statement sounds technically correct to me. You don't need to log on to a Wi-Fi network to avoid costly overage charges. You do need to log on to use the Internet usefully, however.

Even if mobile carriers introduce truly unlimited plans and excellent indoor coverage everywhere, they will also need to open extensive APIs to enterprises if they want to entice them away from Wi-Fi.

Enterprises (including businesses with public access areas such as shopping centres and stadiums) want the extra control and information (such as the location of consumers as they move through shopping centres) they have with their Wi-Fi networks that they can get today.

Conversely, the mobile carriers will probably be wanting to incorporate the Wi-Fi access into their mobile networks as another access type. Apart from the control aspect, having combined and coordinated access to both licensed and unlicensed spectrum allows a better infrastructure cost to capacity tradeoff.

I am pretty sure Bluetooth geoloc and NFC stacks provides better tools for marketing and tracking purposes.

On my network, three it is £32/month for unlimited data. But, this is limited to 30GB for tethering which is why I'm still using FTTC.

http://www.three.co.uk/Store/SIM/SIM-size-select?step=confir...

Have fun not being able to update iOS (even if the iOS update is only 20mb), or downloading or updating the Facebook iOS app since it's bigger than 100mb! :)

Also, have fun trying to use your "high-speed"data connection in buildings with terrible reception. Disclaimer: I've worked in many of these

We recently purchased a house 9km from Edinburgh with no mobile signal - fortunately the Vodafone signal booster device we got (which relies on broadband) appears to work really well.

What we hadn't noticed is that you get a decent signal in the garden but not in the house. Probably as we are right next to a small hill of solid volcanic rock that is between our house and the nearest mast.

> signal booster

I think the correct term is femtocell

This is a pain at the moment. Because I move around a lot I tend to use my iPhone hotspot rather than bothering with an ISP contract. It's fine except that I have to go to Starbucks to update my phone. I imagine that will change if it becomes more common to use mobile data for everything.

neh how long would it take to upload a 4k youtube video from a phone LTE?

reply


As per usual: Good job of extrapolating american circumstances to the rest of the world

Quite opposite. US is far behind and expensive. UK and Ireland had unlimited data plans 5 years ago for 20 euro/month. Today even Turkey or Vietnam have better data deals than US.

I live in Lithuania, and here you can get unlimited LTE for €19.90/month from Telia. It's designed to be used at home for those who can't get fibre optic internet, but I guess it would work fine in a phone too.

Seems a somewhat long bow to draw. I want wifi and wouldn't want mobile only.

Yeah, I think we're quite a ways off from this scenario. I went to a wedding a few weeks ago, and the house on the beach where they had the rehearsal dinner had no cell reception indoors. Somehow it was perfectly fine outdoors, though.

I had to fix their Wifi to stop from going nuts.

