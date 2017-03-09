> Hotspot tethering — up to 10GB at LTE speeds — is included, as are calls and texts to Mexico and Canada.
That's certainly an alternative take on the definition of "unlimited" than the one I'm accustomed to.
Curious: What's the reduced speed? Is it less than 1Mbit/s? If so, good luck doing anything other than reading/checking mail/look at a map. And yet the articles are discussing "watching videos" without connecting to wifi.
reply
Seems fair to me. Unlike wired internet, wireless carriers can't just throw money at the problem and get more bandwidth. A certain spectrum can only carry a certain amount of data.
Even building more towers and having each tower serve a smaller radius won't help in a really congested area like a football stadium.
Their "unlimited" plan doesn't seem to have that clause, but it does say that after 30GB you'll be prioritized behind other customers and might see a drop in speed.
Typing this from my home wifi which tops out at 1.8Gbps connected to a unlimited 100Mbps ISP data connection. 14 wired and wireless devices are currently connected. Try that with any current wireless plan.
The fine print also mentions that speeds will "reduce" when you hit 30GB, but doesn't say if that means you're kicked down to 4G like they used to do, or they just throttle your LTE bandwidth.
Does anyone at Bloomberg understand data caps or throttling?
Enterprises (including businesses with public access areas such as shopping centres and stadiums) want the extra control and information (such as the location of consumers as they move through shopping centres) they have with their Wi-Fi networks that they can get today.
Conversely, the mobile carriers will probably be wanting to incorporate the Wi-Fi access into their mobile networks as another access type. Apart from the control aspect, having combined and coordinated access to both licensed and unlicensed spectrum allows a better infrastructure cost to capacity tradeoff.
http://www.three.co.uk/Store/SIM/SIM-size-select?step=confir...
What we hadn't noticed is that you get a decent signal in the garden but not in the house. Probably as we are right next to a small hill of solid volcanic rock that is between our house and the nearest mast.
I think the correct term is femtocell
I had to fix their Wifi to stop from going nuts.
> Hotspot tethering — up to 10GB at LTE speeds — is included, as are calls and texts to Mexico and Canada.
That's certainly an alternative take on the definition of "unlimited" than the one I'm accustomed to.
Curious: What's the reduced speed? Is it less than 1Mbit/s? If so, good luck doing anything other than reading/checking mail/look at a map. And yet the articles are discussing "watching videos" without connecting to wifi.
reply