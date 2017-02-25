Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Porting Ruby to Crystal (squarism.com)
19 points by schiller-silvio 5 hours ago





I agree that compile to binary languages are better for distribution, and has always been a pain point with interpreted languages like Ruby. Ruby actually does this better with its ecosystem (RubyGems, Bundler) than a lot of other mainstream languages.

Just to nitpick, capturing STDOUT is not that hard in Ruby at all. Definitely not as easy as Stdio.capture, but Ruby gives you a variable called $stdout, which you can assign to local variable and treat it like a file. If you would rather not print messages out during the test, then you can just temporarily assign $stdout to nil.

Won't have to learn GoLang or Elxir. Crystal on Rails!

Thanks! I'm so excited for Crystal to hit 1.0 and be production ready. May need to try it out now though. Thanks again

