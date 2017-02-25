Just to nitpick, capturing STDOUT is not that hard in Ruby at all. Definitely not as easy as Stdio.capture, but Ruby gives you a variable called $stdout, which you can assign to local variable and treat it like a file. If you would rather not print messages out during the test, then you can just temporarily assign $stdout to nil.
