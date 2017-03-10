Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Chronix: store time series highly compressed and for fast access times (chronix.io)
2 points by yarapavan 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Adrian Coyler discusses Chronix at https://blog.acolyer.org/2017/03/10/chronix-long-term-storag...

reply


Thank you. Where do I find the FAST17 paper and slides mentioned in here?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: