Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Google Cloud Platform Updated Its Always Free Usage Limits (cloud.google.com)
10 points by kiyanwang 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Since it's not mentioned in the linked page, it's worth mentioning that the free trial in GCP is now $300 for 12 months [1]. Previously it was $300 for 60 days. IMO this is a major change since GCP is much better positioned to attract developers just getting started who used to gravitate towards the AWS free trial.

The new non expiring free trial in GCP (aka Always Free Usage Limits) also offers a f1-micro instance while AWS does not offer a VM as part of their non expiring free tier.

[1] https://cloud.google.com/free/docs/frequently-asked-question...

reply


Welcome to the USA, where marketing lies are everywhere.

Quoting the page: "Always Free Usage Limits. Included products and usage limits are subject to change."

* Emphasis mine.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: