The new non expiring free trial in GCP (aka Always Free Usage Limits) also offers a f1-micro instance while AWS does not offer a VM as part of their non expiring free tier.
[1] https://cloud.google.com/free/docs/frequently-asked-question...
Quoting the page:
"Always Free Usage Limits.
Included products and usage limits are subject to change."
* Emphasis mine.
