>I stared at him, not quite believing what he had said. To me. The only girl he had ever hired. He knew immediately that he had fucked up. He stuttered, tried to backtrack, un-backtracked, ultimately apologized and acknowledged that it was a wrong thing to say. But that didn’t matter. Message received. I put up my walls, and buckled in to try to survive at this job.
This is so horrible. I feel so sorry for this poor girl, having to endure such awful treatment at the hands of her misogynistic boss. It's so absolutely disgusting that people like him are allowed to continue working after abusing his employees like this. How many casualties must we suffer in the war on women before something is done about this? How many more women have to be abused before we put an end to this? I'm absolutely speechless at how people can stay silent and give their implicit endorsement to such abhorrent mistreatment.
reply
>I stared at him, not quite believing what he had said. To me. The only girl he had ever hired. He knew immediately that he had fucked up. He stuttered, tried to backtrack, un-backtracked, ultimately apologized and acknowledged that it was a wrong thing to say. But that didn’t matter. Message received. I put up my walls, and buckled in to try to survive at this job.
This is so horrible. I feel so sorry for this poor girl, having to endure such awful treatment at the hands of her misogynistic boss. It's so absolutely disgusting that people like him are allowed to continue working after abusing his employees like this. How many casualties must we suffer in the war on women before something is done about this? How many more women have to be abused before we put an end to this? I'm absolutely speechless at how people can stay silent and give their implicit endorsement to such abhorrent mistreatment.
reply