Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Working While Female (medium.com)
28 points by zorpner 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





>He told me, “Oh, he’s a good writer, but he tends to get over emotional about things and let that get in the way of his writing. He’s kind of a girl like that.”

>I stared at him, not quite believing what he had said. To me. The only girl he had ever hired. He knew immediately that he had fucked up. He stuttered, tried to backtrack, un-backtracked, ultimately apologized and acknowledged that it was a wrong thing to say. But that didn’t matter. Message received. I put up my walls, and buckled in to try to survive at this job.

This is so horrible. I feel so sorry for this poor girl, having to endure such awful treatment at the hands of her misogynistic boss. It's so absolutely disgusting that people like him are allowed to continue working after abusing his employees like this. How many casualties must we suffer in the war on women before something is done about this? How many more women have to be abused before we put an end to this? I'm absolutely speechless at how people can stay silent and give their implicit endorsement to such abhorrent mistreatment.

reply


"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing." Edmund Burke

reply


Are you being sarcastic?

reply


He is, yes

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: