Ask HN: Contractors, do you carry errors and omissions insurance?

Side gig you could setup a LLC run it properly even without E&O and within reason if you do get sued the worst case is a judgement against the LLC. You will still be protected and only direct assets of the LLC would be at risk. Bankrupt it, close it and move on. Not advocating this way but this is how a lot of home contractors operate.
reply
Side gig you could setup a LLC run it properly even without E&O and within reason if you do get sued the worst case is a judgement against the LLC. You will still be protected and only direct assets of the LLC would be at risk. Bankrupt it, close it and move on. Not advocating this way but this is how a lot of home contractors operate.
reply