Show HN: A single command time tracker CLI
Hi, this is my first npm package that is getting a couple of hundreds downloads. It's a super simple CLI time tracker, mostly suitable for 9 to 5 jobs

I hope you check it out and tell me what you think.

Demo and etc. https://github.com/omidfi/moro






