Show HN: A single command time tracker CLI
omidfi
41 minutes ago
Hi, this is my first npm package that is getting a couple of hundreds downloads. It's a super simple CLI time tracker, mostly suitable for 9 to 5 jobs
I hope you check it out and tell me what you think.
Demo and etc.
https://github.com/omidfi/moro
