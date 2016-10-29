Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
South Korean President Impeached (kheraldm.com)
This is huge. Early analysis is that this is a net positive for Korean democracy since the entire process, from protests to ouster was relatively peaceful and the people involved in the ouster tried to follow the rule of law as much as possible. It's exercised for the first time a part of the legal system that's never been explored in the country.

At each stage of the very complex process, the government figured out what to do without too much fuss, even operating as a temporary parliamentary democracy.

It wasn't too long ago that this could have gone very differently: seizure of power, military occupation, coups, violence and corruption.

This is Korea's Nixon moment.

edit There's some very serious discussion regarding criminal charges they may now be brought now that she's freed from Presidential immunity.

How to get top comment on HN: condescendingly dictate the importance:

SK pres impeached: "This is huge" Gmail add ons: "This is a really big deal"

Huh? What about that comment was condescending? Do you not interpret this as a very important moment in South Korea's democracy?

I think he was saying that too many comments on HN begin with telling the readers how significant this thing is. It can come off as telling people how to feel about something rather than letting them interpret. But it really is the beginning of way too many top comments. I bet you'll see it everywhere now that you know to look. Your comment sounds like a BuzzFeed article, not actual analysis.

This is obviously a bit pedantic but technically she was already impeached. This article is about her being convicted in the impeachment trial. The post title also doesn't match with the article title which more correctly states that she's been ousted.

What's the minimum bar for convicting a sitting president again?

...asking for a friend.

As a Korean, I feel bittersweet for my mother country. It's embarrassing that this is happening, yet I feel relieved now that people of Korea can move forward - here's hoping for electing a more qualified president next.

Well done S.Korea. Any tips for US?

1) Get a media figure* that commands the utmost respect of the population to report on corruption.

2) Get 2% of the population participating in a peaceful protest & demonstration to put pressure on congress.

3) ???

4) profit!!

*https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sohn_Suk-hee

Educate your electorate.

Major flaw with democracy, 50% of electorate has below average IQ.

Actually, 50% of electorate has below median IQ.

I don't like the Mode of your speech. I think you are Mean and this falls well below the Average expected on Hacker News.


Specifically for the IQ, isn't the average designed to be the median? It's a normal distribution after all.

So back to only educated people or people owning property again; are we proposing education testing before casting a vote? Besides, it's not like smart people don't have biases.

That does not seem like an alternative most people -even educated or above median IQ would favor.

At least her ending is not the same as her father.

Don't say that until she dies, KCIA could still assassinate her

> The nation now must hold a presidential election within 60 days, making it likely to fall on May 9.

This is different from how it works in USG where Congress elects a new President themselves from within Congress. At least that's what my understanding is from googling around, no President has been convicted in an impeachment trial.

Edit: As later comments have pointed out I'm wrong here, instead the normal line of succession applies.

No, if the sitting President is impeached, succession proceeds as if the President had resigned, and the Vice President assumes the office.

The US Congress does not choose a new president if the current president is removed. The normal line of succession applies: Vice President, then Speaker of the House, then President Pro Tem of the Senate, etc. This was clarified in the 25th amendment.

No US president has been convicted in an impeachment trial, but when Nixon resigned, the normal rules of succession applied. Congress did appoint Gerald Ford as VP before Nixon resigned, but they were only able to do that because Nixon's previous VP had himself resigned, because he was a crook too. That is probably a source of confusion for a lot of people.

Short, interesting, and relevant: https://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._Presidential_line_of_...

What is USG?

United States Government

US Government

The South Korean presidential scandal is one of the odder bits of contemporary political history. Imagine an alternate-history US President Hillary Clinton being impeached over PizzaGate and it starts to get close. Besides the actual corruption mentioned in the article, there are credible reports swirling of a "8 Goddesses" cabal and various occult practices.

http://askakorean.blogspot.com/2016/10/the-irrational-downfa...

http://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2016/10/29/499864915/...

http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_national/76...

https://medium.com/@thepenningtonlens/the-south-korean-puppe...

