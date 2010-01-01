Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Windows 10 Tip: Turn Off File Explorer Advertising (thurrott.com)
I'm so frustrated with Microsoft. I want to like them -- I'm using (and loving) C# and Visual Studio, I've used Visual Studio Code with Go and Typescript, I'm using whatever they call their cloud version control system, and I'm really enjoying these things... but then they pull moves like this and make me question as to whether I really want to invest my skills and money in their tech. Say what you will about Google's data mining, but I think that putting ads right in the OS is in a whole other league. And as many of use geeks know, this is inevitably going to lead to calls from friends and family trying to figure out what the heck this thing popping up is, and if it's a virus. "Nope, it's just Microsoft."

I feel bad for the MS employees who are making awesome products but then have to deal with all the ridiculous fallout of Windows 10 decisions. Sorry for the rant, but these actions are honestly making me think about discontinuing my use and support of Microsoft's products, and I hope that someone somewhere is listening to us geeks.

Totally agreed. I really like Windows 10 - and then you have things like the advertising, forced resets of default browsers, forced reboots, and other things which, as a power user, do exactly nothing except piss me off.

If they just focused on the feature delivery and stopped trying to push their crap, it would be a legitimately great OS. Every time something like this happens, I get a little closer to jumping to a Linux desktop for good.

I found myself in a similar situation back in 2011. The .NET ecosystem went stagnant as resources were shifted towards the upcoming Windows 8 release, and that in turn made everything weird. That weirdness continues today in the form of UWP.

I'm glad I extricated myself from their ecosystem when I did. As much as I loved C# and wanted Microsoft to succeed, it felt very much like being on board a sinking ship.

I switched away from ms some time ago. I almost left Ubuntu because of the one Amazon link that comes in the default install.

Operating systems are abundant nowadays. Something has to be really good to not switch away from based purely on its own merit.

The real problem is compatibility with applications. I bet the real thing holding most to a single OS is that availability of their applications on a given OS.

You can't just say you love Microsoft, except for this part though. Putting malware and spyware into their paid products after the fact is part of the cash machine that keeps the more attractive products afloat.

Also see:

    Set-Privacy.ps1: PowerShell script to batch-change privacy settings in Windows 10
    https://github.com/hahndorf/Set-Privacy

That you need to do this, is frankly disturbing.

Maybe I am a linux hermit, but you guys really abide this shit? I can't fathom a tech savvy person giving this kind of software a pass anymore. I know, lock in, standards, etc. But damn.

The only reason I use Windows is that still most tripple A games need DirectX to run.

The only reason AAA games target Windows is because you rely on Windows for that.

It's a very stable economic arrangement /s.

And yet somehow the Innovator's Dilemma exists.

Look how much we use the web nowadays.

Our shit-abiding tolerance is higher than you might think.

Are there ads on the web? I've not noticed … uBlock Origin is a wonderful thing!

As a web developer, I feel the same way. The web has really devolved into layers and layers of crap.

Ain't that the truth.

It's been about 10 years or so since I did any web development. And yesterday we had a thread here about CSS minifying, and one of the CSS files were ~250KB. What the hell kind of abominations are people making that need 250KB of CSS?

While I still think Windows 10 is essentially the best version of Windows Microsoft has released (I think it in some ways more than Windows 7 and other ways less) moves like ads and the forced updates / restarts just really bring down the quality. I don't understand why they would shoot themselves in the foot so badly.

Thrashing would be my guess. Somewhere along the line the product vision was lost; the people who had it moved on to other companies. Windows 7 had some flaws, but it was at least trustworthy. Things like forced updates and having to turn off other annoying features makes me doubt the OS as a whole. Microsoft doesn't know how to fix it, so they are doing anything they can. These are their throes.

It's baffling how many ad spaces they have in this paid for operating system. By default, there's not only this, but also "notifications" that are ads and lock screen ads. I would understand it if it was free, but my employer probably paid $100 or more for it.

I disabled Cortana and a bunch of other stuff in Windows 10. There a number of guides about what to turn off to protect privacy and enhance security.

> There a number of guides

Yeah, that's the problem. You might miss some.

And if you don't, they'll just make the permissions more granular and default the new granular options to on. Like Twitter does with their 83 different categories of email notification.

So reading TFA, it's simply ads for OneDrive/Office 365 (MS File Sync Products Only). Not general 3rd party ads like it makes it sounds. I still don't like the change but it's not nearly as bad as full blown ads.

Can you point to some specific parts of the article that made it sound like it was general 3rd party ads, because I couldn't see any?

Is this just enabling the behavior?

No, Microsoft is just starting to enable this by default. That's why you're starting to see these submissions pop up.

They're not going to stop, they've done some much like this with Windows 10 and have not once shown a sign of remorse. If it turns your stomach like it does mine, get off of it ASAP.

