Ask HN: Google running out of open positions?

I recently had interviews with Google. Today my recruiter informed me that I have been Hiring Commitee approved (yea~). However, due to unknown reason, Google does not have an open position for me at the moment. The recruiter said this is the first time he's ever seen in his 5 years working at Google. And he has no idea when there will be a position for me, "could be months". I'm just 2 years out of college and my level is most likely T3, maybe T4. I would imagine Google has tons of open positions for college undergrad / grads, maybe it's because my main language is C++ ? Now he offers me 2 options: 1. wait until there's an opening. 2. It seems that Nest and Google infrastructure team might have some openings for me. If matched, then after a year or two, I can internal transfer to the team I want. ---- Which option should I take? ---- I have several concerns: 1. if I take option 1, is there any chance that I can be forgotten or disqualified after months? 2. is compensation and benefit the same for a level across entire Google? 3. if I take option 2 and got a match, is it actually easy to transfer internally later on? And is my experience in the old position counted towards my new position (such as promotion or bonus increase)? Any advice is greatly appreciated!