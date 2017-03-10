Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
PEP 308 and why I still hate Python (dvt.name)
9 points by dvt 1 hour ago





I'm not sure why the author calls the two branches of in if/else the consequence and the final_consequence. That naming suggests that you do both of them, with the latter coming after the first, which is of course not how an if/else works.

I'm sure that nearly everyone reading the article knows how an if/else works, so that naming won't actually lead them astray, but it just feels ugly.

To be fair, Python isn’t terrible, but throughout its lifetime, it made some incredibly poor design decisions

Substitute Python for {{x}} and you have a template for a Hitchhiker's Guide entry for just about every programming language, ever.

Yup. And Python is certainly one of Stroustrup's two kinds of languages:

"There are only two kinds of languages: the ones people complain about and the ones nobody uses." - Bjarne Stroustrup

As a fellow member of the hates-Python-but-not-enough-to-quit-my-job-over-it club, comprehensions are just the worst. Uses variables before defining them, can't be readably broken over multiple lines, overloads multiple pieces of syntax, reads inside-to-out instead of left-to-right. Ugh.

Why didn't Python do this:

  x = if condition a else b

?

Because what they actually want is something like:

    checkSomeValue() && doOtherThing()

Reading it as "Alice studies all night if she goes to the library; if not, she'll sleep all night" seems perfectly natural.

Having said that, I often use the "else" as a "this should never happen" clause that raises an error.

I agree that it reads naturally, but when dealing with those kinds of sentences, they always need to be put into conditional form (A->B). Even when reading text the order of those words matters. Consider:

"I'm going to die ... (gasp) ... if you don't grab me some Subway. I'm starving"

The sentence is funny because the apodosis is misleading. Even thought that might be a valid narrative approach when writing a comedy, I don't think it's an appropriate coding one.

Python has list comprehensions because maths has set comprehensions.

Which language do you like?

I like Java, Javascript, Go (which holds a special place in my heart), and C++ even. And I'm being a bit hyperbolic -- I don't hate Python, but sometimes I feel that the language works against you, and not with you.

Nevermind that Javascript has a hideous side too: http://callbackhell.com/

And don't get me started with Java's verbosity. Half the time Java seems completely unusable without an auto-completing IDE.

And in all honesty I am a big Python fan, but only because it seems like the lesser of all evils in programming. There are some great designs out there, but Python is that toolkit that just seems to be pragmatic enough to be useful and idealistic enough (hello, significant whitespace) to encourage expressive algorithm design.

