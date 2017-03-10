I'm sure that nearly everyone reading the article knows how an if/else works, so that naming won't actually lead them astray, but it just feels ugly.
Substitute Python for {{x}} and you have a template for a Hitchhiker's Guide entry for just about every programming language, ever.
"There are only two kinds of languages: the ones people complain about and the ones nobody uses." - Bjarne Stroustrup
x = if condition a else b
checkSomeValue() && doOtherThing()
Having said that, I often use the "else" as a "this should never happen" clause that raises an error.
"I'm going to die ... (gasp) ... if you don't grab me some Subway. I'm starving"
The sentence is funny because the apodosis is misleading. Even thought that might be a valid narrative approach when writing a comedy, I don't think it's an appropriate coding one.
And don't get me started with Java's verbosity. Half the time Java seems completely unusable without an auto-completing IDE.
And in all honesty I am a big Python fan, but only because it seems like the lesser of all evils in programming. There are some great designs out there, but Python is that toolkit that just seems to be pragmatic enough to be useful and idealistic enough (hello, significant whitespace) to encourage expressive algorithm design.
