Ask HN: Should women fight *differently*?

About me: I'm a software developer in SV. I have been in the s/w industry for a few years now and have been subject to unequal pay, racism/political incorrectness, ignorance, imposter syndrome, etc (fortunately, no harassment) at different stages of my career. My question: Should women stand up and fight for themselves differently? That is do more of #1 than #2: #1 Support other women. Spread awareness where it will be effectual - like among friends, at work, in your community, where the reach can actually be tangible if not widespread. Work harder, speak up to fight these existing issues for themselves and then others. Share motivational or real examples (e.g.: Uber post by Susan) on social media which people can learn from. #2 Show solidarity on social media through hate/anger posts, share or retweet these anger posts(this spreads awareness about the problem but never a solution) or protest on the streets for women's march.