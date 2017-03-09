Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Avegant “Light Field” Display – Magic Leap at 1/100th the Investment?
(
kguttag.com
)
28 points
by
_pius
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
aethr
16 minutes ago
Google cache:
http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:k1NGo0q...
reply
DiabloD3
10 minutes ago
I dunno, build one of those for $200, I'd consider buying it. Latency is far more important than resolution.
reply
nickparker
36 minutes ago
A publicity video can be found here:
https://vimeo.com/207586226
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply