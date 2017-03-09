Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Avegant “Light Field” Display – Magic Leap at 1/100th the Investment? (kguttag.com)
28 points by _pius 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Google cache: http://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:k1NGo0q...

I dunno, build one of those for $200, I'd consider buying it. Latency is far more important than resolution.

A publicity video can be found here:

https://vimeo.com/207586226

