Ask HN: How to prepare for interview for a high school data science internship?

Hi HN. I am a high school senior who has a couple of years of experience in Python, C, Go, and web development. I have a group interview coming up for an internship at a nearby data science startup[0] and would appreciate some pointers. I've received an interview schedule that looks like this: Introductory Note : 10 mins session : Learn about the hiring process, expectations and ask questions. We will also share important announcements about our upcoming events and workshops that students can participate in. Data Model Hack : 20 mins session : Students will be given a set of topics to choose from and have to define a real world data model and resource list for that data model Data Wrangler Challenge : 60 mins session: We will split the students in groups of 7 or 9 and have them complete a data wrangling task Informal : 15 mins session We will take feedback and answer any questions Final Interviews : These will be scheduled off campus or over Skype for candidates who qualify the Scrum and Hack tests. We will announce the final names and schedule for these in by March last week. Does anyone have any tips for preparing for this interview? I'm pretty confident in my programming skills, so data wrangling using Python should not be too difficult unless I am misunderstanding what data wrangling is (I assume I will most likely be given a text file or web page that I have to parse and extract data from). When they are referring to creating a data model, do they just mean construct a database schema given a real world object or is it something else entirely? Also, what exactly is a resource list? Google isn't returning anything useful. It would be awesome if anyone familiar with these terms or the hiring process could elaborate or give some advice. Any help is greatly appreciated. Thank you! [0] https://www.bigparser.com/