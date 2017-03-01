Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Disappearing Mass Housing of the Soviet Union (citylab.com)
"What we find in Western societies is that even if you’re the owner of your own apartment, there’s still an understanding of community ownership. It wouldn’t be possible just to demolish these buildings and replace them today."

Pretty frustrating sentiment. This is why we have a housing crisis in the bay area, NIMBYism.

