The Disappearing Mass Housing of the Soviet Union
citylab.com
18 points
by
myth_drannon
2 hours ago
past
1 comment
dcgudeman
34 minutes ago
"What we find in Western societies is that even if you’re the owner of your own apartment, there’s still an understanding of community ownership. It wouldn’t be possible just to demolish these buildings and replace them today."
Pretty frustrating sentiment. This is why we have a housing crisis in the bay area, NIMBYism.
