Ctop – commandline monitoring for containers

bcicen.github.io

25 points
by
vektorlab
22 minutes ago
moondev
0 minutes ago
So awesome. Would be nice to hook this in to k8s in some way. I guess you could mount the socket and run it in a pod
vladsanchez
2 minutes ago
Much needed tool. Instant Love! Thanks.
williamstein
10 minutes ago
very cool!!
