Ctop – commandline monitoring for containers (bcicen.github.io)
25 points by vektorlab 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





So awesome. Would be nice to hook this in to k8s in some way. I guess you could mount the socket and run it in a pod

Much needed tool. Instant Love! Thanks.

very cool!!

