Making it simple to use is an awesome and laudable goal, but I wonder whether there isn't also an opportunity here for developers who are not javascript-wizards to learn from the way Gatsby is built. I'm asking for a friend.
The things that make Gatsby tick (esp. 1.0) are decidedly not simple, but they seem like important tools and concepts for developers to understand, even if they don't singlehandedly master them.
(Author of post and Gatsby)
It's great watching the ability to create fast sites by default built into modern frameworks like React rather than by returning to 90s web dev minimalism.
Gatsby aims to be a compiler of sorts to simplify making really high performance websites so even low-budget websites and webapps can join in the fun.
@kylemathews, I'd love to see a one-pager on the differences and improvements between the upcoming 1.0 release and the 0.x stable branches. Jumping around Github issues and PRs to track it is difficult.
