Gatsbygram Case Study (gatsbyjs.org)
26 points by kylemathews 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





> Gatsby is simple

Making it simple to use is an awesome and laudable goal, but I wonder whether there isn't also an opportunity here for developers who are not javascript-wizards to learn from the way Gatsby is built. I'm asking for a friend.

The things that make Gatsby tick (esp. 1.0) are decidedly not simple, but they seem like important tools and concepts for developers to understand, even if they don't singlehandedly master them.

Definitely! I hope to write walk-throughs, etc. on how things work.

(Author of post and Gatsby)

Having PWA optimizations by default is a huge win for sites where speed is money (marketing sites, landing pages) and pretty good for the rest of us too.

It's great watching the ability to create fast sites by default built into modern frameworks like React rather than by returning to 90s web dev minimalism.

Absolutely. The web platform and web development tools have gotten incredibly good but can require a herculean effort to understand what's possible, how to use the tools, and get good performance. As the post points out , even instagram is missing out on a lot of performance optimizations.

Gatsby aims to be a compiler of sorts to simplify making really high performance websites so even low-budget websites and webapps can join in the fun.

Gatsby is awesome, as evidenced by this demo and as I've learned building a site or two with it.

@kylemathews, I'd love to see a one-pager on the differences and improvements between the upcoming 1.0 release and the 0.x stable branches. Jumping around Github issues and PRs to track it is difficult.

That's definitely coming. Before the 1st beta for sure. Still ironing out a handful of core features...

