If Opendoor works out how to quickly vacate the newly-bought property, then automate much of the project coordination activity that is done to flip the property by automatically scheduling and bringing in contractors and inspectors, that could lead to some really interesting returns. Even if the sprucing up is not to flip for huge amounts, just the usual repairs and freshening changes, combined with an empty house to show, could easily lead to semi-automation of a buy-low sell-high, high-volume business of conveniently buying a lived-in house, and selling a nice-looking, nice-smelling, high-curb-appeal house for much higher than the original property owners could bring. Automate the scheduling of staging and unstaging, and goose the numbers even more. I can see all sorts of other follow-on monetization streams from this simple change in the process you guys introduced, thanks for the thought-provoking write up, I look forward to reading much more about your successes in the future.
reply
If Opendoor works out how to quickly vacate the newly-bought property, then automate much of the project coordination activity that is done to flip the property by automatically scheduling and bringing in contractors and inspectors, that could lead to some really interesting returns. Even if the sprucing up is not to flip for huge amounts, just the usual repairs and freshening changes, combined with an empty house to show, could easily lead to semi-automation of a buy-low sell-high, high-volume business of conveniently buying a lived-in house, and selling a nice-looking, nice-smelling, high-curb-appeal house for much higher than the original property owners could bring. Automate the scheduling of staging and unstaging, and goose the numbers even more. I can see all sorts of other follow-on monetization streams from this simple change in the process you guys introduced, thanks for the thought-provoking write up, I look forward to reading much more about your successes in the future.
reply