The Stack That Helped Opendoor Buy and Sell Over $1B in Homes (stackshare.io)
29 points by lukehamilton 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





Just as interesting to me as the tech stack is the business stack. There have to be some really tightly-managed pipelines of deals because Opendoor is fronting capital to buy up the houses. Interesting scaling challenges there on the capital side.

If Opendoor works out how to quickly vacate the newly-bought property, then automate much of the project coordination activity that is done to flip the property by automatically scheduling and bringing in contractors and inspectors, that could lead to some really interesting returns. Even if the sprucing up is not to flip for huge amounts, just the usual repairs and freshening changes, combined with an empty house to show, could easily lead to semi-automation of a buy-low sell-high, high-volume business of conveniently buying a lived-in house, and selling a nice-looking, nice-smelling, high-curb-appeal house for much higher than the original property owners could bring. Automate the scheduling of staging and unstaging, and goose the numbers even more. I can see all sorts of other follow-on monetization streams from this simple change in the process you guys introduced, thanks for the thought-provoking write up, I look forward to reading much more about your successes in the future.

I'm a software engineer at Opendoor- happy to answer any questions!

this looks quite clever, opening doors via a code? nice. that would certainly get my attention. One thing, are you guys doing any modelling using graphs? or is all your data normalized and stored in relational DBs?

