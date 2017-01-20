Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Putting the Times’s First Email Address to Bed (nytimes.com)
11 points by ca98am79 2 hours ago | 2 comments





Quite sweet in way that in 94/95 the NYT had not a clue about mail when some businesses had been running it for well over a decade by that point.

Journalism is the art of explaining to others what you haven't really understood yourself...

