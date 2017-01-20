Hacker News
Putting the Times’s First Email Address to Bed
walshemj
1 hour ago
Quite sweet in way that in 94/95 the NYT had not a clue about mail when some businesses had been running it for well over a decade by that point.
cm2187
1 minute ago
Journalism is the art of explaining to others what you haven't really understood yourself...
