Launch HN: Fiix (YC W17) – Same-Day Auto Repair at Your Home

Hi HN, we’re the founders of Fiix (https://www.fiix.io). We’re a startup from Toronto, Canada in the YC W17 batch. We send licensed auto mechanics to your home to fix your car within 3 hours. All you need to do is send us a message over chat. We figure out what your car needs and send over a vetted mechanic with all the parts and tools to perform the repair at your home. We started the company as “TireSwap” from Arif’s parent’s attic as a way to have your tires changed at home. Our customers asked for more and more repairs, until we offered over 300 services. We rebranded to “Fiix” and were accepted into the YC Fellowship (somewhat unorthodoxly!) via Snapchat (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11678286). Since then, we've quit our jobs, repaired thousands of cars, and are now processing almost $100k/month in sales. Getting our unit economics right has been the most important takeaway from YC. We’re priced so we have enough money to acquire customers, offer a great price, and earn a profit to grow the business. We’d love to hear what you think about our company, and if you have any tips on local growth, those would be appreciated!