|
|Launch HN: Fiix (YC W17) – Same-Day Auto Repair at Your Home
|
21 points by khallil 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 7 comments | favorite
|Hi HN, we’re the founders of Fiix (https://www.fiix.io). We’re a startup from Toronto, Canada in the YC W17 batch.
We send licensed auto mechanics to your home to fix your car within 3 hours. All you need to do is send us a message over chat. We figure out what your car needs and send over a vetted mechanic with all the parts and tools to perform the repair at your home.
We started the company as “TireSwap” from Arif’s parent’s attic as a way to have your tires changed at home. Our customers asked for more and more repairs, until we offered over 300 services. We rebranded to “Fiix” and were accepted into the YC Fellowship (somewhat unorthodoxly!) via Snapchat (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=11678286). Since then, we've quit our jobs, repaired thousands of cars, and are now processing almost $100k/month in sales.
Getting our unit economics right has been the most important takeaway from YC. We’re priced so we have enough money to acquire customers, offer a great price, and earn a profit to grow the business. We’d love to hear what you think about our company, and if you have any tips on local growth, those would be appreciated!
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
How do you handle catastrophic failures during a repair? For example, what happens when a rusty bolt head snaps off and now a component needs to be drilled and tapped? I've worked on my fair share of older cars that have lived their lives on salty New England roads, and this happens more often than you'd think. Does the car get towed to a repair garage in these cases?
I see wheel/tire mounting and balancing listed as a service. How does that work? Are you able to get the balancing machine into the service vehicle, or do you pick them up, leave the car on jack stands, and then bring them back balanced (probably disconcerting for the customer)?
reply