Google Splits Hangouts into Chat and Meet (techcrunch.com)
Poe's Law as applied to enterprise messaging platforms.

Dear Google,

Please make one amazing chat app. Just one. Merge Allo, Duo, Chat, Hangouts, Meet, Messenger, Voice, and your RCS platform into one extensible platform with third party integrations.

The comments in this thread? They are not flattering. It is not a sign of joy that people comment on Google releasing a new chat app, or confusing your branding even further.

Here's a quick question: I have a friend on Android, I have an iPhone, how do I message them? What's your best solution. What if I want to switch from messaging to voice? What if I want to make a video call? What if I want to invite a third person? iPhones make it easy to transition between different types of communication, and provide useful SMS sync to computers.

Slack, Microsoft's Teams, and surprisingly Discord, are all moving in the direction of being a single hub for communication. Admittedly, Slack and Teams don't make it easy (yet) to message people outside your organization. Discord does, and they're beating you to the punch, quelle surprise. All of the above platforms are easy to set up on the web and smartphones.

So please, please stop this proliferation. Stop footgunning yourselves on messaging platforms. Build one, make it amazing, and devote resources to making it work for users and organizations.

This. A thousand times this.

First I stopped using Google+ (I mean: it isn't any good). Then over time I stopped logging Adium into Google Talk, because fewer and fewer people I know use it. I never started using Allo or Duo.

Monolithic apps suffer from design for the least common denominator. Business team chat and calling/texting your friend are entirely different problems and deserve different solutions.

Oh yay, more chat apps from Google. I had finally hit a nice point of integration: using Hangouts with Project Fi means I got somewhat close to the iMessage experience (at least as far as being able to send/receive SMS from my computer). Clearly the integration wasn't great, and the Hangouts app is badly in need of work, but it's a shame to see that even that limited functionality is going away in favor of more fragmentation.

I saw the headline and honestly thought it was a satire piece.

This comes to mind: http://www.bonkersworld.net/confusement/

Can you elaborate on Hangouts + Project Fi? I'm also on Fi, and want the iMessage type experience, but always seem to fall short of it. Is there something particular about the Hangouts and Fi combo?

Set Hangouts as your default text message app on your phone, text messages and voicemail transcriptions then get sent to Hangouts and you can see them on the computer as well as the phone. You can also send text messages from the computer.

I never used iMessage so I don't know how it compares, but this has always worked well for me.

I'm not sure if the option is in the Fi app or the Hangouts app, but I allowed Hangouts to manage my SMS on the phone. It behaves as my Google Voice number did before: SMS (as hoped) and phone calls (not so useful in practice) pop up in Gmail as well as on the phone.

I use PushBullet to send SMS from my computer. It get's the job done. https://www.pushbullet.com/

Join[1] is a nice alternative to PushBullet. Does most of what PushBullet does [including sending SMS from your computer] but costs a one-time fee of £4,99, instead of PushBullet's monthly subscription.

[1] https://joaoapps.com/join/

I wouldn't trust a one time fee app to be properly maintained though.

Awesome! I'm glad you said something because that looks great.

The new Google Voice app is a relatively good experience, unified across web/mobile platforms.

Does it work well with project fi accounts?

You cannot use it with Fi at all

From the comments here you would think there is a negativity competition. Chat and Meet are sorely needed, and make GSuite a viable replacement for heterogenous services: HipChat, Slack, GTM, Zoom, Uberconference, etc. Some organizations have all of these deployed simultaneously, along with GSuite, this is a huge win for easier management and lower cost. You can complain about fragmentation of their chat strategy all day long, but most of the apps mentioned here are designed for consumers, not businesses.

Google Cloud Next '17... introducing products that will go live in '18 and be shuttered in '20.

Our company is evaluating team collaboration products right now. I told them not to even look at hangouts because you couldn't trust Google to keep a product alive. This was two days ago...

I was starting to wonder if they were even going to launch a new messaging product this week.

Their messaging strategy was lumbering worryingly towards being comprehensible. I'm glad they corrected that.

Yes Google's chat strategy is a mess, but this part is great news:

> It’s a full rewrite of the Hangouts meeting experience and will work without any plug-ins (and Google also promises that it will be lighter on the processor, too, and won’t eat into your battery life or make your laptop’s fans spin at full speed). The team also cut down on the code size and promises that meetings will load “instantly.”

Our team spans macOS, Windows, and Linux and each one of us has our own unique bugs with Hangouts ranging from robotic voices to not being able to join existing Hangouts. In short it's a giant mess. I'm glad to see they're starting from scratch, hopefully this time around will be more reliable.

I'm no fan of slack but I don't see this as being competitive.

Google hangouts (which I use for sms, among other things) has a very poor search feature. Slack on the other hand has decent search capabilities. Plus, slack-bots are well integrated already. It does not avoid my largest criticism of slack: the inability to save conversation history locally.

This sounds like a late to market slack-clone. What is innovative about this offering?

Hangouts Chat does indeed have powerful search functionality built-in, as shown in the demo.

Screenshot from TC: https://tctechcrunch2011.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/664cd61...

>Google hangouts (which I use for sms, among other things) has a very poor search feature.

Glad to see I'm not the only one who thinks that a search function seems absolutely basic for a messaging app.

What search function? Do you mean going to gmail.com and searching "in:chat blah"? Even that is terrible.

Slack is very important to a lot of companies and groups. We use it not only as an IRC replacement, but also to hook into our CI and git repos. Along with the wealth of information and tools already put in there, there is the mindset that Slack is our communication tool we can rely on.

Google does not have a good track record when it comes to supporting their products. Look at Picasa, Google Glass, Bump, Currents, and sadly, Google Reader.

Google is good at advertising, email, and search. But I would not put any investment of time or data into their other products if I knew I needed them in the future.

My thought exactly. How long could I use this for, before it was ripped away from me? How much would I invest into this, only to get told I have two months to migrate?

Sorry Google, your search is great, your email services easy to use, but everything from your Apps for business panel through to your plethora of half-baked products are messy and inaccessible.

> Your browser doesn't support Hangouts Meet

> To join this meeting, install the latest version of Google Chrome.

I guess no more meetings for me then...

Lucky ducky.

Oh good we've gone full circle, back to Google Chat.

I feel like this isn't even the first time we've gone full circle on Google's messaging products.

I think gchat always worked at least inside gmail.

That transitioned over to Hangouts in 2013, and the final GChat app (Windows) stopped working 2 years ago.

Is Google's strategy to enumerate all possible messaging / social applications ? Then either stop development on them or shut them down when they don't have more than 1 million people using them within 6 months?

So now they have:

* Gmail

* Google Talk

* Google Voice

* Allo

* Duo

* Hangouts Chat

* Hangouts Meet

Am I missing any products that compete with their own other products?

I sometimes wonder how Google's Product/PM team views their products and how they think having a reputation among techies for a very fragmented software base and focus helps them.

I get the idea of internally challenging yourselves to come up with replacements for your products but at least have some clear focus. Why are there so many different ways for me to connect with people when using Google's platform?

The beauty of iMessage at least in the mobile space is that it's your single app for text communications and Facetime for video. That's it. Bonus if you have a Mac since you can use it from your computer as well.

Messanger which got renamed to Android Messages a few weeks ago

Google+ Communities overlap with group chat in some ways.

Inbox by Gmail

I mean Inbox is just an alternative Gmail client, so its not like you can't communicate between Gmail and inbox. This is not the case for e.g. hangouts and allo

Let's wait for the next iteration where they put Duo, Allo, Chat and Meet into one product named "Hangout Next".

But I'm happy they do not forget the enterprise... using hangouts nearly every day with slack and /hangout . Still the best quality when you have a global team and sometimes flacky internet or below 300 Kbit/s bandwidth.

The cynic in me notices that this comes at the same time as Perf season in Google.

It's such a bad running joke internally that we have a never-ending multiplication of chat apps that I had to check the calendar to see if today was suddenly April.

Google still didn't fix the damage they did by abandoning XMPP, and not supporting server to server encryption in Google Talk.

SNAP has a market cap of 29 billion USD, and does not support XMPP.

I hope this means that various usability and performance issues with Hangouts I've had improves.

That said, I'm having trouble not laughing out loud at this whole thing. It legitimately feels to me like they have no clue what they're doing and are spinning their wheels so that they have wheels to spin.

More wood behind fewer arrows

Why do Google keep rebranding their chat attempts? Why don't they iteratively improve what they have?

Most tech companies are like nation states, ruled from above by a single strong leader (Apple under Jobs being the best example). I've become to understand Google is much more like Germany in the mid-19th century - a collection of competing principalities with a common language but a weak and ineffective government coordinating their efforts. I remember being told on the first day of orientation that Google was not a meritocracy, but a feudal society. I think all of our more puzzling product evolutions make much more sense in that light.

Poor organization structure, I'd guess

I think this may attract customer who have existing Gapps suit in their organization.

Advantage slack has is integration with different things and you can use any email address to sign up.

if Chat and meet required to sign in with only Gmail then people may not want to get locked in

https://www.wsj.com/articles/google-has-a-messaging-app-prob...

More than likely Google Meet is trying to take market segment away from Slack with the major advantage of offering video meetings.

I can't imagine it will be free. Not that I suggest it should be.

edit: Nope. https://gsuite.google.com/pricing.html

I'm more concerned that they would abruptly drop it in a couple of years.

I don't think I will move any substantial business communication to Google Chat. I'm happy there is competition but Slack nailed it and now google is playing catchup.

I don't think Slack really nailed it any better than Google hangouts, other than it's IRC like interface that differentiates it. It's chock full of it's own horrible bugs and problems. I can't even have it open for more than a few hours before it slows my system to a complete halt.

FINALLY! What we were all waiting and hoping for: another chat app from the same company.

Wow, Google playing catch up to Microsoft who's playing catch up to Slack.

I hope they'll fuse chat, message and allo, this is getting ridiculous

...neither of which has any support for third-party clients, still.

Allo

Duo

Chat

Meet

Voice

--

Did I miss any?

Messenger...I mean Android Messages

Hangouts, Talk.

Doesn't Google+ have its' own chat system?

I'll never for Meebo. It just worked, and Google shut it down.

Pah!

No delete or edit?

Useless.

Hope the quality of Video Chat is as good as Apple's FaceTime.

Does it work with Gmail chat?

Oh for fuck's sake.

Which is basically what I end up thinking after virtually every Google announcement regarding chat.

