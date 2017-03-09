Dear Google,
Please make one amazing chat app. Just one. Merge Allo, Duo, Chat, Hangouts, Meet, Messenger, Voice, and your RCS platform into one extensible platform with third party integrations.
The comments in this thread? They are not flattering. It is not a sign of joy that people comment on Google releasing a new chat app, or confusing your branding even further.
Here's a quick question: I have a friend on Android, I have an iPhone, how do I message them? What's your best solution. What if I want to switch from messaging to voice? What if I want to make a video call? What if I want to invite a third person? iPhones make it easy to transition between different types of communication, and provide useful SMS sync to computers.
Slack, Microsoft's Teams, and surprisingly Discord, are all moving in the direction of being a single hub for communication. Admittedly, Slack and Teams don't make it easy (yet) to message people outside your organization. Discord does, and they're beating you to the punch, quelle surprise. All of the above platforms are easy to set up on the web and smartphones.
So please, please stop this proliferation. Stop footgunning yourselves on messaging platforms. Build one, make it amazing, and devote resources to making it work for users and organizations.
First I stopped using Google+ (I mean: it isn't any good). Then over time I stopped logging Adium into Google Talk, because fewer and fewer people I know use it. I never started using Allo or Duo.
I never used iMessage so I don't know how it compares, but this has always worked well for me.
[1] https://joaoapps.com/join/
Our company is evaluating team collaboration products right now. I told them not to even look at hangouts because you couldn't trust Google to keep a product alive. This was two days ago...
> It’s a full rewrite of the Hangouts meeting experience and will work without any plug-ins (and Google also promises that it will be lighter on the processor, too, and won’t eat into your battery life or make your laptop’s fans spin at full speed). The team also cut down on the code size and promises that meetings will load “instantly.”
Our team spans macOS, Windows, and Linux and each one of us has our own unique bugs with Hangouts ranging from robotic voices to not being able to join existing Hangouts. In short it's a giant mess. I'm glad to see they're starting from scratch, hopefully this time around will be more reliable.
Google hangouts (which I use for sms, among other things) has a very poor search feature. Slack on the other hand has decent search capabilities. Plus, slack-bots are well integrated already. It does not avoid my largest criticism of slack: the inability to save conversation history locally.
This sounds like a late to market slack-clone. What is innovative about this offering?
Screenshot from TC: https://tctechcrunch2011.files.wordpress.com/2017/03/664cd61...
Glad to see I'm not the only one who thinks that a search function seems absolutely basic for a messaging app.
Google does not have a good track record when it comes to supporting their products. Look at Picasa, Google Glass, Bump, Currents, and sadly, Google Reader.
Google is good at advertising, email, and search. But I would not put any investment of time or data into their other products if I knew I needed them in the future.
Sorry Google, your search is great, your email services easy to use, but everything from your Apps for business panel through to your plethora of half-baked products are messy and inaccessible.
> To join this meeting, install the latest version of Google Chrome.
I guess no more meetings for me then...
* Gmail
* Google Talk
* Google Voice
* Allo
* Duo
* Hangouts Chat
* Hangouts Meet
Am I missing any products that compete with their own other products?
I get the idea of internally challenging yourselves to come up with replacements for your products but at least have some clear focus. Why are there so many different ways for me to connect with people when using Google's platform?
The beauty of iMessage at least in the mobile space is that it's your single app for text communications and Facetime for video. That's it. Bonus if you have a Mac since you can use it from your computer as well.
But I'm happy they do not forget the enterprise... using hangouts nearly every day with slack and /hangout . Still the best quality when you have a global team and sometimes flacky internet or below 300 Kbit/s bandwidth.
It's such a bad running joke internally that we have a never-ending multiplication of chat apps that I had to check the calendar to see if today was suddenly April.
That said, I'm having trouble not laughing out loud at this whole thing. It legitimately feels to me like they have no clue what they're doing and are spinning their wheels so that they have wheels to spin.
Advantage slack has is integration with different things and you can use any email address to sign up.
if Chat and meet required to sign in with only Gmail then people may not want to get locked in
I can't imagine it will be free. Not that I suggest it should be.
edit: Nope. https://gsuite.google.com/pricing.html
Duo
Chat
Meet
Voice
--
Did I miss any?
No delete or edit?
Useless.
Which is basically what I end up thinking after virtually every Google announcement regarding chat.
