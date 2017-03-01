Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Gmail Add-ons (googleblog.com)
This is like, 5 years too late, and it's arguably the reason Slack is succeeding in killing Google Hangouts & Gmail as communication tools.

I'd rather Google made this an open standard. Because right now, I'm feeling it starts to sound a little too much like "embrace, extend, extinguish".

Does this mean that we'll finally get an easy to use PGP integration in Gmail web and mobile? Can't wait!

This is a really big deal. Having recently written an extension that integrates with Gmail[1], I've found that InboxSDK[2] was a lifesaver.

Having the power to do this with Google's consent _and_ have it be available on mobile devices is huge.

I hope this solves the problem of conflicting Gmail extensions, I currently just have too many installed that don't place nice together.

[1]: https://gmail-message-id-finder.co/ [2]: https://www.inboxsdk.com/

Agree that its a really big deal. Mobile support is huge.

We actually built the inboxsdk that you are referring to. There are a ton of extensions built using it and >10M end users using apps built with it. We've worked really hard to make sure apps built with the SDK are compatible. If you have any examples of 2 extensions not playing nice, def let me know.

Looks like it will from the screenshots (https://4.bp.blogspot.com/-HeFnmVgMiJ8/WMDL3f4TQgI/AAAAAAAAB...) - each app will have it's own icon and hooks into emails/threads. I too have built a few gmail integrated apps and this will be super nice and convenient.

Exciting. I wonder if this is related to the 'instant app' tech?

