I'm not too concerned about my personal data at the moment. I interact with many non-citizens on a regular basis, and I am concerned that a misinterpreted Facebook message or email could land them in hot water.
It's not just ourselves we're protecting, but also our friends, family and colleagues.
I don't mean to be churlish but this advice is pretty weak sauce. I mean, I understand why they don't want necessarily want to admit the truth, that if you're a foreign national and you don't comply things will get nasty and you'll almost certainly be deported.
However, that sadly seems to be the truth of Trump's TSA, and if the truth stinks, don't sugar coat it.
