Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Digital Privacy at the U.S Border: A New How-To Guide from EFF (eff.org)
13 points by dwaxe 24 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





For US citizens, encrypting your device, backing up with cloud storage, and accepting that your device may be seized if you don't provide passwords at the border sounds like the most usable (albeit imperfect) solution.

I'm not too concerned about my personal data at the moment. I interact with many non-citizens on a regular basis, and I am concerned that a misinterpreted Facebook message or email could land them in hot water.

It's not just ourselves we're protecting, but also our friends, family and colleagues.

reply


"Your response to this dilemma may vary according to your risk assessment. However, all travelers should stay calm and respectful, should not lie to border agents or physically obstruct them, and should plan for this dilemma ahead of time. Try to document or politely ask for the names, badge numbers, and agencies of the government officers you interact with."

I don't mean to be churlish but this advice is pretty weak sauce. I mean, I understand why they don't want necessarily want to admit the truth, that if you're a foreign national and you don't comply things will get nasty and you'll almost certainly be deported.

However, that sadly seems to be the truth of Trump's TSA, and if the truth stinks, don't sugar coat it.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: