Plex Media Server on Cloud (plex.tv)
18 points by msh 33 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Is there a good option for encrypted cloud storage that this can access? Unless you want whoever scanning your stuff and seeing your collection of anime...

This is a pretty good guide for Amazon Cloud drive:

https://www.reddit.com/r/PleX/comments/58uhmo/guide_to_using...

This has the big limitation, at least at the moment, that the supported providers all cap out at 1 TB for any kind of reasonably-priced storage.

Just need for supported cloud storage to become affordable i guess...

