Plex Media Server on Cloud
(
plex.tv
)
18 points
by
msh
33 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
ClayM
9 minutes ago
Is there a good option for encrypted cloud storage that this can access? Unless you want whoever scanning your stuff and seeing your collection of anime...
reply
pgrote
0 minutes ago
This is a pretty good guide for Amazon Cloud drive:
https://www.reddit.com/r/PleX/comments/58uhmo/guide_to_using...
reply
crooked-v
18 minutes ago
This has the big limitation, at least at the moment, that the supported providers all cap out at 1 TB for any kind of reasonably-priced storage.
reply
Kariboupseudo
14 minutes ago
Just need for supported cloud storage to become affordable i guess...
reply
