An Afternoon of Code Golf (in Lua) to Achieve 4x Performance in Redis (amplitude.engineering)
I really wonder why redis hasn't implemented HMINCRBY. Have run into that issue a bunch of times and the Github issue just doesn't convince me.

Hi, I'm the author of the post. Happy to answer any questions or criticisms folks have.

Hi, that's a very interesting post, thanks a lot ! It's cool to see that sometimes a small lua script can do exactly what you need, instead of adding a new Redis command to the already very long list.

I have a question regarding "deployment" of Lua scripts (I've never used Redis for more than toys, so I may be wrong on something). I would assume a caller would do something like this just after the Redis cluster is up:

- calculate script's SHA

- EVALSHA a script

- script is not there

- EVAL script

And then later in the lifetime of the caller:

- calculate script's SHA

- EVALSHA script

Which means you wouldn't need to care about the script size, nor would you need to fiddle with your deployment pipeline.

Am I missing something ?

Hi, thats a good point and the approach you describe would work for a single Redis instance. In our case, we were using Twemproxy in front of Redis and it doesn't support Redis's "SCRIPT LOAD" command so we would need a way to load the script on each Redis node ahead of time. One other concern when using EVAL and EVALSHA through Twemproxy is guaranteeing that all keys in the command map to the same Redis node, in our case we only had one key so wasn't a concern. Documentation on that can be found here https://github.com/twitter/twemproxy/blob/master/notes/redis...

What is Code Golf?

From the link in the article: "Code golf is a type of recreational computer programming competition in which participants strive to achieve the shortest possible source code that implements a certain algorithm."

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_golf

There is an entire StackExchange site for it, which is interesting to look around in: https://codegolf.stackexchange.com

