I have a question regarding "deployment" of Lua scripts (I've never used Redis for more than toys, so I may be wrong on something). I would assume a caller would do something like this just after the Redis cluster is up:
- calculate script's SHA
- EVALSHA a script
- script is not there
- EVAL script
And then later in the lifetime of the caller:
- EVALSHA script
Which means you wouldn't need to care about the script size, nor would you need to fiddle with your deployment pipeline.
Am I missing something ?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Code_golf
There is an entire StackExchange site for it, which is interesting to look around in: https://codegolf.stackexchange.com
