It's also tragic that there is direct equivalence to the charter/public school debate. A lot of the arguments for/against charters schools can be simply applied by swapping school for prison. And just like test-scores/teaching-philosophy, you have a superior scandinavian approach.
[1] https://www.nytimes.com/video/nyregion/100000002996576/foota...
At this point she was restrained on a gurney, surrounded by no less than 4 guards. She said something rude and as a result was tazed not once but 3 times.
After I bailed her out we went to the sherrifs office and requested an investigation. After a few days they claimed to not be able to find any video of this happening. They conceded that there are multiple areas where the cameras can't see.
I also found out that the guards at the jail are not sheriff deputies, but employed by a private corporation. But they wear the same uniform as the deputies, sans badge.
The criminal justice system in this country is disgusting. Truly disgusting. If I'm ever fortunate enough to be financially secure (long term) I plan to dedicate my time to induce change in this area of our society.
One interest effect this had on me was respect for local law enforcement. I used to have some level of respect for them and what I had observed as professionalism. That's all out the window now, and I have 0 respect for them. Instead of being polite and reasonable I am now combative and uncooperative in any encounter. They can taser me all they want, Ill just use it as a public campaign against them.
I don't agree with her and I do not believe she is to blame. The system worked on her and she has subordinated to the system.
My opinion is that it is not OK to blame the victim. She was assaulted. That is illegal. She posed no physical threat to the guards. She was strapped down and out numbered 4:1.
Would you blame a woman for being held down and gang raped because she dressed provocatively and said hello to these men? Of course not.
And I don't see why that's not feasible.
The parent poster immediately shifted "partial" blame to the victim because she is a "criminal".
Until we change the perception that criminal = bad person and therefore subject to any punishment nothing of importance will change.
Because law enforcement is made up of the same imperfect, mistake making humans as the bone-headed civilians that committed the offense.
Also can't help but notice the problem with making this more widely available. The violence in regular jail is a consequence of being locked up with violent people. If you move them to these easier jails they would bring the violence with them
Monetary wealth translates to social power more often than not.
If rich people experience the same jail as poor, they will push in society to improve it. If you let the rich opt-out they'll never see it and won't be motivated to induce change.
I have spent a couple nights in jail. I know what it's like, and it's not acceptable for anyone to be exposed to this. Change is needed whether you're rich, poor, black, white or purple.
Isn't that the only part that's even there?
As a side benefit, you avoid seeing rich people swinging from lampposts instead of serving time.
YT: Hoosegow, no question.
Cop: You know, we get a kickback from The Clink for every suspect we bring in.
YT: How much do you want?
Cop: How about a hundred? Swipe your card through the reader.
YT: Done. Enjoy your bribe.
Cop: The Clink it is.
YT: My union will hear about this.
America's jails are places where people got to get abused rather than get rehabilitated, so what is the big deal about some people paying for a better environment?
Because it incentives the private prison to make the situation even worse for those who fail to pay. Effectively the worse they make the "free" the more money they make.
To use an analogy, it is like Amazon Prime, when Amazon Prime first started free shipping was at $25 minimum order. Last year free shipping was at $49. Why? To incentivise Prime memberships. Only competition from Walmart forced them to bring it back down to $35.
So back to prisons... If this became popular, we'd see more prisons who offer zero privacy as the "free" option (e.g. shared bunk beds) all as a means to "incentivise" (blackmail) prisoners into paying for a semi-private or private room.
Plus when you take into account the safety aspect, the whole thing becomes immoral. You're literally forcing prisoners to pay so they can sleep safely at night, otherwise they might get shanked while they sleep (or not get any sleep due to fear). US prisons are already much less safe than most European, Canadian, or AUS/NZ prisons.
