Upgrade your jail cell for a price (latimes.com)
Having seen the horrific rikers beating video. [1] I don't understand why in this day and age, prisons are NOT under 100% CCTV monitoring. Is this just out of sight, out of mind approach? As we debate body-worn cameras to prevent police brutality, ensuring prison and jails are kept under constant surveillance might help reduce recidivism.

It's also tragic that there is direct equivalence to the charter/public school debate. A lot of the arguments for/against charters schools can be simply applied by swapping school for prison. And just like test-scores/teaching-philosophy, you have a superior scandinavian approach.

[1] https://www.nytimes.com/video/nyregion/100000002996576/foota...

I agree. I know someone who was arrested for being drunk in public (very, very drunk and belligerent). Once at the jail I guess she continued being belligerent.

At this point she was restrained on a gurney, surrounded by no less than 4 guards. She said something rude and as a result was tazed not once but 3 times.

After I bailed her out we went to the sherrifs office and requested an investigation. After a few days they claimed to not be able to find any video of this happening. They conceded that there are multiple areas where the cameras can't see.

I also found out that the guards at the jail are not sheriff deputies, but employed by a private corporation. But they wear the same uniform as the deputies, sans badge.

The criminal justice system in this country is disgusting. Truly disgusting. If I'm ever fortunate enough to be financially secure (long term) I plan to dedicate my time to induce change in this area of our society.

One interest effect this had on me was respect for local law enforcement. I used to have some level of respect for them and what I had observed as professionalism. That's all out the window now, and I have 0 respect for them. Instead of being polite and reasonable I am now combative and uncooperative in any encounter. They can taser me all they want, Ill just use it as a public campaign against them.

What the guards did was wrong, but don't you think your belligerent drunk friend needs to share even a tiny bit of the blame? People act like civilians should be able to do or say literally anything and fully expect law enforcement to be perfectly rational and fair and gentle with them.

She does. Which is why we didn't push an investigation too hard or go to the newspaper because of this potential reaction from the public.

I don't agree with her and I do not believe she is to blame. The system worked on her and she has subordinated to the system.

My opinion is that it is not OK to blame the victim. She was assaulted. That is illegal. She posed no physical threat to the guards. She was strapped down and out numbered 4:1.

Would you blame a woman for being held down and gang raped because she dressed provocatively and said hello to these men? Of course not.

I 100% believe that "civilians should be able to do or say literally anything and fully expect law enforcement to be perfectly rational and fair and gentle with them."

And I don't see why that's not feasible.

The problem is our collective perception of what criminal justice means to Americans.

The parent poster immediately shifted "partial" blame to the victim because she is a "criminal".

Until we change the perception that criminal = bad person and therefore subject to any punishment nothing of importance will change.

> And I don't see why that's not feasible.

Because law enforcement is made up of the same imperfect, mistake making humans as the bone-headed civilians that committed the offense.

I don't see this as especially outrageous. The part that bothers me is that it isn't available to poorer criminals. But I don't agree with the ex-gang fellow who said getting your ass beat is part of the punishment. That seems unfair to weaker criminals in the same way this scheme is unfair to poor ones. I think the state has an obligation to keep inmates physically safe. If physical violence is something we want as an official part of the punishment let's just bring back corporal punishment.

Also can't help but notice the problem with making this more widely available. The violence in regular jail is a consequence of being locked up with violent people. If you move them to these easier jails they would bring the violence with them

I think exposing rich people to the same conditions as poor people in jail is extremely important.

Monetary wealth translates to social power more often than not.

If rich people experience the same jail as poor, they will push in society to improve it. If you let the rich opt-out they'll never see it and won't be motivated to induce change.

I have spent a couple nights in jail. I know what it's like, and it's not acceptable for anyone to be exposed to this. Change is needed whether you're rich, poor, black, white or purple.

> The part that bothers me is that it isn't available to poorer criminals.

Isn't that the only part that's even there?

When I read this in Snow Crash, I thought Neal Stephenson was being deliberately absurd. But here we are. Want to go to The Hoosegow LLC and not The Clink, Incorporated? That'll be an extra $50 a night.

Every argument in favor of letting people with money have a nicer prison experience than those without is an argument in favor of fixing prison problems for every inmate, instead.

As a side benefit, you avoid seeing rich people swinging from lampposts instead of serving time.

This is despicable, but the conditions at the average prison are despicable too. Just watch almost any cop show to see how the expectation of prison rape has become normalised in American society.

Well, it worked for pre-revolutionary France! What could possibly go wrong?

Cop: So would you rather go to The Hoosegow, or The Clink?

YT: Hoosegow, no question.

Cop: You know, we get a kickback from The Clink for every suspect we bring in.

YT: How much do you want?

Cop: How about a hundred? Swipe your card through the reader.

YT: Done. Enjoy your bribe.

Cop: The Clink it is.

YT: My union will hear about this.

Some European prisons are way better than the best America's pay fof jail schemes.

America's jails are places where people got to get abused rather than get rehabilitated, so what is the big deal about some people paying for a better environment?

reply


> so what is the big deal about some people paying for a better environment?

Because it incentives the private prison to make the situation even worse for those who fail to pay. Effectively the worse they make the "free" the more money they make.

To use an analogy, it is like Amazon Prime, when Amazon Prime first started free shipping was at $25 minimum order. Last year free shipping was at $49. Why? To incentivise Prime memberships. Only competition from Walmart forced them to bring it back down to $35.

So back to prisons... If this became popular, we'd see more prisons who offer zero privacy as the "free" option (e.g. shared bunk beds) all as a means to "incentivise" (blackmail) prisoners into paying for a semi-private or private room.

Plus when you take into account the safety aspect, the whole thing becomes immoral. You're literally forcing prisoners to pay so they can sleep safely at night, otherwise they might get shanked while they sleep (or not get any sleep due to fear). US prisons are already much less safe than most European, Canadian, or AUS/NZ prisons.

reply


Can't wait for prisons to start selling life insurance :^)

Morbid thought: I'm surprised there isn't a cottage industry around buying life insurance policies on prison inmates. I bet you could use statistical methods and/or machine learning to profitably predict inmates most likely to die early, given the prison location, staff, the inmate's crime, and other factors.

reply


If you can do it, surely the insurance companies can too, and adjust their premiums accordingly.

Not only morbid but I'd argue morally wrong as well, as this would be betting on peoples lives. It's just as awful as the coliseum just without you being exposed to the blood.

