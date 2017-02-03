Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
YC will hold interviews in Vancouver for founders who can’t get US visas (ycombinator.com)
290 points by dwaxe 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 193 comments | favorite





Wow. We often wonder how the Bay Area would be unseated as startup capital of the world. Maybe it'll be the US's immigration problem.

The lead the US has had in science/engineering/technology over the past 70+ years is in no small part due to the massive brain drain from Europe, and the rest of the world, due to fascist regimes.

If the US's new shiny fascist regime keeps progressing at this pace, you can bet that things will reverse quickly. Good bye, world leading startups, nobel prizes, top universities, etc. These things can happen faster than one tends to think.

The best thing countries like China could do right now is heavily open up to English, and fund things such as foreign PhD students. Everyone is fighting to get into Harvard and MIT right now, but a half decade of Trump policies could have drastic consequences a few decades down the line and give us a very different world.

Edit: some followup to this comment further below https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13831085

People also seem to get stuck on "China" in my comment. If that makes you unhappy, replace that word with Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Estonia, whatever you want... the point is, viewed under the "startup lens", this new administration makes the dominance of the US in STEM/entrepreneurship ripe for disruption by a more nimble, flexible entity.

If the US's new shiny fascist regime keeps progressing at this pace...the best thing countries like China could do right now is heavily fund things such as foreign PhD students.

Wait, so you're saying everyone is leaving fascist USA, but China will be the beneficiary of that?

Perhaps, if funding to research is cut in the US via Trump policies (or even remains small as is currently the case) and China jumps on this opportunity to snatch the world's best talent, the question for brilliant young students will be China, a fascist regime where you are funded, or the US, a slightly less fascist regime where you are not funded and face hate crime, discrimination, and constant threats to your ability to remain due to your immigration status.

PhDs take a long time; do you want to commit 5+ years of your life to being in a place whose leaders are psychotic and don't want you around? Remember, if you are forced to quit your PhD program early, you don't get one and you have to start over somewhere else. And the time you've spent you're being paid nothing. Stability is key when you're making decisions like that, and it's something we've lost here inarguably in a big way.

So why do so many Chinese students chose to come to the US for college? Do they not know that China is better?

To call the US a slightly less fascist regime than China is wrong. Go read up on human rights violations in China some time.

Other areas of concern include the lack of legal recognition of human rights and the lack of an independent judiciary, rule of law, and due process. Further issues raised in regard to human rights include the severe lack of worker's rights (in particular the hukou system which restricts migrant labourers' freedom of movement), the absence of independent labour unions (which have since been changing[3]), and allegations of discrimination against rural workers and ethnic minorities, as well as the lack of religious freedom – rights groups have highlighted repression of the Christian,[4][5][6][7][8][9] Tibetan Buddhist, and Falun Gong religious groups. Some Chinese activist groups are trying to expand these freedoms, including Human Rights in China, Chinese Human Rights Defenders, and the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group. Chinese human rights attorneys who take on cases related to these issues, however, often face harassment, disbarment, and arrest.[10][11]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_rights_in_China

The gap between the US and China in most measures of freedom and business rights is absolutely massive and isn't going to shift because six Muslim countries have restricted immigration. Maybe see how China treats Muslims in the western part of the country?

Right now it's better in the USA and presumably easier to get funding for various R&D projects at post-grad level.

However your parent post was suggesting that this could extremely easily shift if it's hard for talented African/European/Asian students to get US visas, and China siezes the opportunity - investing heavily in R&D making student immigration easier.

Likely it won't change overnight, but it's not impossible to imagine a world where this scenario plays out - a few more Trump Executive Orders, a savvy couple moves from the CCP and you're not far off.

Another possible reality is that nobody benefits - the USA squeezes its intake of the worlds best and brightest, the EU is too busy puzzling over Brexit and similar distractions among South American, Asian and African nations (sorry I'm not familiar enough with their internal troubles to speculate) scupper their own efforts.

Notice how of all the groups listed there, "foreign university students" are not included.

I have little doubt that human and especially political rights in China are considerably worse than in the US overall, but you can live well anywhere if you're part of a preferred class and don't intend to rock the boat.

> So why do so many Chinese students chose to come to the US for college? [...] To call the US a slightly less fascist regime than China is wrong.

You aren't reading very carefully. They're speaking of a plausible hypothetical future. Whereas your evidence is from a past that, even if it's a few months ago, now seems quite distant.

Believe the OP is suggesting it's on its way, not that the US is there quite yet. And the US certainly has our own questionable human rights issues.

> Wait, so you're saying everyone is leaving fascist USA, but China will be the beneficiary of that?

In recent years, the US has turned noticeably anti-science, anti-immigrant, anti-elite, and anti-government-support-of-almost-everything, including education, health care, the arts, science, and infrastructure. Whereas China has been energetic about pursuing global leadership in a variety of areas, and they're not shy about spending.

It would not shock me at all to see China take advantage of the US's turn to appeal to bright foreigners who just want to do their thing. The US previously did well because we were welcoming to immigrants and serious about having world-class universities doing world-class research. If we throw away our advantages and China makes up its deficits, why wouldn't more talent pick China?

>" the US has turned noticeably anti-science, anti-immigrant..."

The US gives grants citizenship to more immigrants each month than the PRC has in its entire history.

Another interesting statistic is the total number of people the PRC has granted permanent residency to ever. It's definitely worth googling.

Useful numbers, but in a discussion about what could happen, ultimately less informative than they seem. The U.S. can drastically reduce the citizenships they award, and China can start awarding permanent residencies or citizenship. That is one aspect of what China capitalizing on this might mean. China has shown itself willing to change to achieve what it wants.


People don't always act rationally, and some people perceive the US to be worse than China.

> some people perceive the US to be worse than China.

Those people are dangerously ignorant.

Why do you say that? I did not downvote you.

And would be interested real and objective criteria for assessing which country is "worse" ethically or "worse" by some criteria you select.

China forces its citizens to have abortions if they have more than 2 children, and they censor the internet, so you can't access social media, like Facebook for instance. So, I would say they are ethically worse than the U.S.

reply


First, I would like to say I want to agree the USA is ethically superior, but let me show how I can see the other side.

Stepping into the murky quagmire of ethics, I could argue that the 2 to 4 million Vietnamese who died defending Vietnam from American invaders is much worse than censoring the Internet. That Internet is largely made by those same murderers and they have the largest spy agency in the world, the CIA, trying to break in and spy on seemingly everyone, so it must be filtered.

One could also argue that enforced family planning allows for centralized natural resource and pollution management. China per capita pollutes much than the United States.

Again, I am not taking or defending these arguments, but it is easy to see that it is not clean and objectively true that one nation is always ethically superior to another.


So, is the problem that they are forcing abortions, or that they have a social policy about childbearing?

If it's about the abortions, apparently there's two types of action taken[1]. If it's in an urban area, they apparently either charge a fee or don't assign a household register to the child (not sure what that means), but if it's rural they do apparently force abortions. If you're okay with the social policy, it seems like there are solutions that don't require forced abortions (such as implanted birth control). Whether that aspect is still ethically worse than the U.S. or not probably depends on your view on reproductive rights.

1: https://www.quora.com/What-happens-when-a-family-disobeys-th...

What is a criteria in which China is "better" ethically or "better" by some criteria you select?

I can think of none.

While I wouldn't say that the US is worse than China, I think your statement is just as dangerous (possibly more).

reply


reply


You don't need everyone to be leaving it, you just need the new generations of scientists/entrepreneurs/etc to go somewhere else.

reply


https://www.wsj.com/articles/beijing-toughens-its-internet-s...

Comment Rating: 1/10: Just another Political post

> The lead the US has had in science/engineering/technology over the past 70+ years is in no small part due to the massive brain drain from Europe, and the rest of the world, due to fascist regimes.

Awesome! I was curious about hearing more about this.

> If the US's new shiny fascist regime keeps progressing at this pace,

You're making a claim that is fairly recent and that is intentionally inflammatory. Then you're making a comparison to someone and the party that is new to older established negatively impacting politics.

If something is going on at the moment that is relevant, name the specific thing. Trying to blame the whole group now is just silly pandering.

----

Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this? I'm really tired of hearing armchair politicians or regurgitation of political pundits. This is hacker news not r/Politics.

reply


> Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this?

The notion that we can remove politics from all the discussions we have is just silly. Especially when we're discussing immigration, something controlled by the governments we elect and the politicians that represent us.

I'm not arguing that the OP's post was great and insightful ("fascist" is indeed not helpful to use without elaboration) but neither can we say "keep the politics to /r/politics please".

Never said to remove politics from the discussion. The point that you started with was how the technical topic had influence from politics (from another time).

My point, don't make blanket inflammatory accusations of a current political party that just came into "rule" [I'm letting you get away with that claim] in the last two months). If you're going to interpolate, make a claim to the political action that occurred and what you feel is going to happen.

Right now we're seeing a lot of changes, to make a bold statement there is a direct cause is reaching. (It's because of the "fascist party" we have.. they ran under the conservative/right-party) To blanketly label the party/group of people "in power" that corresponds to the labels being thrown at it leads me to believe that your comment was motivated to just repeat the same catchphrases that are pushed in the left/liberal media.

reply


> Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this?

Because politics, especially what's happening now, affects all of our lives? Hacker News talks about politics all the time, just look at Bitcoin or Snowden threads.

reply


See the response: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13831069

Pretending you can ignore politics in any discussion other than a technical seminar about compiler optimization is in itself a political position: you are supporting the people who can afford to ignore politics at the expense of those who can't, endorsing the status quo whatever that happens to be.

This post is about people who are worried about being banned/being banned from the country who previously could enter and how YC is trying to help them. It's an explicitly political post. If you don't like it, you don't have to read it.

If you are curious to hear more about this, you can read the following articles, for a start:

http://www.nytimes.com/1989/09/23/movies/european-minds-who-...

(and the related documentary)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/1991-11-03/the-sovie...

>If something is going on at the moment that is relevant, name the specific thing. Trying to blame the whole group now is just silly pandering.

Huh yes, how about the current executive order ban on muslim countries, and the general eagerness of the current administration to purge the US of many kinds of immigrants who are there completely legally? Many of my Iranian coworkers - most with PhDs from US universities - are affected by this. Many academic conferences I participate in are experiencing problems because organizers or speakers didn't get visas. Several professors are telling me they had to pass on promising applicants due to visa concerns. Anyone in an academic/research environment right now will tell you these things.

> Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this? I'm really tired of hearing armchair politicians or regurgitation of political pundits. This is hacker news not r/Politics.

And I'm tired of techies thinking politics can be refactored into its neat own class, properly abstracted out of any other activity they take part in. Everything is inherently political, and aspiring to "change the world" through your startup or work is obviously so.

Regarding your unhappiness with me calling the current regime fascist... well, when the president in power has insinuated the assassination of his opponents, encouraged his supporters to engage in violence, been spinning outlandish lies about the former president wiretapping him, etc, well I call that fascism ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

>when the president in power has insinuated the assassination of his opponents, encouraged his supporters to engage in violence, been spinning outlandish lies about the former president wiretapping him, etc, well I call that fascism ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Consider looking up the definition, because the definition of fascism is not "having a leader who makes dumb statements".

Nor is this word a label for "a politician who makes you feel really bad emotions".

It means a certain type of government policy.

> Huh yes, how about the current executive order ban on muslim countries, and the general eagerness of the current administration to purge the US of many kinds of immigrants who are there completely legally? Many of my Iranian coworkers - most with PhDs from US universities - are affected by this. Many academic conferences I participate in are experiencing problems because organizers or speakers didn't get visas. Several professors are telling me they had to pass on promising applicants due to visa concerns. Anyone in an academic/research environment right now will tell you these things.

That's exactly what I'm talking about. That's relevant, doesn't pander.

>If you are curious to hear more about this, you can read the following articles, for a start:http://www.nytimes.com/1989/09/23/movies/european-minds-who-....

This is great, it also can be blamed on the government then.. because it's hindsight.. you've seen the lasting effects of what happened.

How can we talk about recent shifts in SV due to immigration issues without being political?

Sorry that people can't frame their interpretations of Trump's policies to make you comfortable. They very clearly echo past fascist regimes. That's Trump & co's fault.

Talk about directly the issues and what has happened, and what you think is going to happen (give reason, don't just emote out with fear).

Don't just blanketly throw the entire group under the bus.

> You're making a claim that is fairly recent and that is intentionally inflammatory.

Neither is true.

David Neiwart, an expert on US far-right militia groups, wrote a long piece in 2003 about protofacism in the US and how its ideas were being gradually mainstreamed by a chain of pundits and media organizations:

http://web.archive.org/web/20160106001734/http://cursor.org/...

It's a bit wandering, but I think it has turned out to be remarkably prescient.

Trump specifically has been compared for a long time to media-savvy populist strongmen like Hugo Chavez. E.g.:

http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election...

Personally, I still think full-on fascism is still unlikely in the US, but it's no longer unthinkable. Previously, serious concerns about fascism in the US were the provenance of ultra-radicals on the right and left. But now you can find plenty of political science professors both in the US and elsewhere soberly discussing the possibility.

Please don't provide comment ratings or dismiss comments out of hand as "Just another political post". The startup community does not live in isolation, it is part of a system which includes political factors as well.

> Awesome! I was curious about hearing more about this.

Albert Einstein is only the most famous immigrant. Enrico Fermi is yet another. These were people who emigrated willingly. And then you have operation paperclip [0]

A lot of the current lead of American Science and Technology has its basis in the contribution of European scientists, mathematicians and engineers. And once Immigration opened up to the rest of the world, you've had smart people from all corners come to US universities, part of what makes them "great"

> You're making a claim that is fairly recent and that is intentionally inflammatory

He most certainly is not. The simple fact is that the Trump administration has shown alarming tendencies towards fascism, and the republican dominated Congress and Senate have been unwilling to stand their ground. The "Resistance" in encouraging and shows that Americans still care about their civil liberties, but this administration, the people that hold actual power, can be described as fascists.

The only real check seems to be the US judiciary... and that too cannot single handedly stop a determined WH and Congress + Senate.

[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip

I concur, but have to admit there are correlations between political policies & funding. Many of these same assertions were made back during the GW administration"s decision to defund stem cell research. Would anyone directly involved in stem cell research care to shed some light on the current standing og the US in the field and how those 8 years affected progress in the US and elsewhere?

reply


reply


Where are people gonna go?

There's no evidence that China wants to open up like that.

Canada, or any of the Immigrant friendly European countries. In fact, I wonder if harsh immigration policies will see a resurgence of EU as the scientific center of the world...provided it survives through Brexit and the Greek debt crises.

reply


Fascism, much like Nazism is not restricted to the regime/party that originated them. It is now generally used to label all groups that show similar attributes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism

That helpful wikipedia link is notably short on 'European fascist regimes of the last 70 years'.

I completely agree that visas are a problem but I disagree that they will be "the problem" to unseat Silicon Valley as the world nexus of startups.

I've spent most my adult life in Asia and have lived in several countries and cities that claim to be very serious about becoming the next tech hub. None of them have very liberal immigration policies. All have visas for highly skilled workers, all have visas for entrepreneurs and all have visas for investors. I have yet to see a single case where a founder could get a visa without either significant revenues or significantly more funding than YC originally gave. It's pretty hard mid stage startups to hire foreign workers, even in places with exceptional government-driven startup initiatives such as Singapore.

In my perception, Silicon Valley's most critical weakness is housing prices and its most likely true competitor is Beijing—not due to openness of immigration by any means, but due to a larger base of technically educated citizens and access to what is becoming the largest market in the world.

I don't know. It's not like there's all of a sudden a lack of homegrown startup ideas and tech talent in the Bay Area / USA.

reply


reply


Don't worry so much. You have a mortal lock on the pipeline of first-time tech founders, and your cycles are overwhelmingly populated by graduates of US and European universities. Yes, a fair number of talented people from disfavored west Asian countries won't be able to start up here. That's OK: because of the way venture capital works, and because of YC's role in it, they really won't be able to start at all, and you won't have to compete with them.

Sure, they'll remain outside the US as a nucleation site for new startups that could have in theory challenged US dominance in technology startups. But the US controls the financial energy. They won't get anywhere.

Startups will survive large-scale institutional bigotry just fine. In fact: some of them will even profit from it.

Sleep well!

"because of YC's role in it, they really won't be able to start at all"

Not sure what the reasoning is here. How is YC doing anything to block people from starting companies? You don't lose anything by getting rejected from YC, other than the few days spent applying.


Does that not require that other major nations loosen their policies in conjunction with this, in addition to cultural aspects of self-promotion as well as failure and access to *capital.

It's almost always the government that makes or breaks a country.

horrible attitude, and way too prevalent. I feel sorry for you.

Just because a few people from outside the US are worried about visa issues before applying to an incubator doesn't spell the end of Silicon Valley. The money, talent, and infrastructure to support startups (and large tech companies for that matter) aren't going away anytime soon and likely wouldn't go away even if we completely completely halted green card holders. Not that I would ever advocate something like that.

reply


I don't think that's necessarily true. The Bay Area's become an international hub for tech, not just a domestic one — many influential founders (including Elon Musk, Peter Thiel) were born outside the United States.

reply


reply


Of course. But it'll do some damage, which will only get worse as time goes on. What about 8 years? 12? If you restrict skilled legal immigration long-term, you're necessarily going to (slowly) drive companies away.

I don't think it's "a few people." It is everyone holding or desiring a US visa that is worried. I would contend that it is only the extent of that fear that is variable.

Maybe I am wrong and there are visa holders feeling absolute confidence at the moment, but I would like to hear why from even one before considering your "a few people" categorization as anything but spin.

I'm speaking in relation to Y Combinator and those who are looking to apply to come to the United Stats to start a company. The number of those people is an absolutely small number compared to the whole. Unless you have data proving otherwise?

reply


Reading the news, I would not bet too much money on that either.

I'd love to actually take that bet. Excluding thermonuclear war, if things get annoying enough we'll just elect a democrat next year and restore the political arena that people believe is best. One (what seems to be) bad president isn't going to completely ruin Silicon Valley. It's pure hyperbole.

reply


Most likely not next year.

Or an earthquake.

This is great news for both Canadian and international founders.

Is the next step having an additional Canadian office for those that can't get US visas? Canada has a generous startup visa for founders coming from other countries [0].

[0] http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/immigrate/business/start-up/

The Canadian visa might sound appealing at first blush but won't help for ycombinator founders as far as I know.

To be eligible you need to have funding from a canadian venture fund, see below.

I guess ycombinator could setup a Canadian fund and apply for the funding eligibility, but with the principles being mostly American and living in the US, I'm guessing it would be a very tough sell.

http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/immigrate/business/start-up/eli...

Oh please no. Leave the VC reality distortion field south of the border please.

We don't need YC ruining Canada with hopped up "startup" bros. If we even need more VC firms (I don't think we do), let indie VC or something like it come up.

Edit: This isn't meant to mean people shouldn't start companies here. They should. But they should do it firmly grounded in reality, not based in SV VC world which has very little to do with building solid long term businesses.

reply


reply


actually Canada just announced another visa pilot program for temporary workers i.e. "Global Talent":

"Canada to make skilled-worker permits easier to get in wake of U.S. delays"

https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/canada-t...

I'm sure if YC opened up a Canadian branch they could be one of the accepted incubators. The federal government seems keen on trying to make Canada a home for startups, even if it hasn't been a totally successful effort yet.

reply


In the medium term, I'm sure YC can find Canadian funding sources if they wanted to do this.

As a Canadian, I'm doubtful that this is the case. There is a reason why almost all Canadian startups seek funding South of the border. In Canada, it is easier to get government grants than it is to secure venture capital.

reply


reply


Geez, Canada's old problem of being a branch plant economy is back, 2017 edition.

Alright, now if I work like a dog and make a successful company (chances of this are in the low single digit %), after I hand back the YC cut I can get me a small family home in Vancouver that a regular factory worker could afford 30 years back!

reply


If you're complaining about the price of Vancouver real estate, it hardly makes sense in this context where San Francisco is the alternative.

But a senior engineer in Vancouver makes less than a coffee-fetching intern in SF.

In a scenario where more YC companies set up shop in Vancouver, and US investors follow to bet on the next Slack up here, then this will naturally change as a function of supply/demand.

Maybe, although taxes are a lot higher in Canada for anything beyond an average salary.

Yes, but you get healthcare and being non-white isn't illegal, so that helps.

Also - not really? The highest federal tax bracket in Canada is 33%. The highest in the states is 39%. The highest provincial rate in BC is 12% and that's about the same as California. I'm sure there's a lot of variation depending on an individual's situation, but you're really deluding yourself if you think American taxes are low, for the shit deal you guys get.

[1] California: http://www.bankrate.com/finance/taxes/state-taxes-california...

[2] BC: http://www.taxtips.ca/taxrates/bc.htm

[3] US Federal: https://www.irs.com/articles/projected-us-tax-rates-2016

[4] Canada Federal: http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/tx/ndvdls/fq/txrts-eng.html


In light of recent events [0], there's a non-zero chance that some founders out there would rather avoid going to the US at all - if only to protest with their wallet.

It might be more sensible to open a second incubator in the EU. Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, Barcelona, there are plenty of options. (London is a good choice on paper too but pray tell what'll happen after Brexit.)

[0]: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/02/26...

Why not Waterloo?

http://www.theglobeandmail.com/technology/kitchener-waterloo...

Having spent a few years in KW, I have a feeling it might be difficult to convince people to move there.

Let's not forget the upcoming European elections. Bar that, even as a French citizen, I would actually give my vote to Amsterdam as being probably one of the best places to start a startup in Europe.

Dublin? Sure. Amsterdam - if you believe you can grow decent startup scene in location with 52% income taxes and 1.2% wealth tax and 21% VAT, I have a bridge to sell you.

Silicon Valley happened before the tax madness, and there is now net wealth outflow to lower-tax locations.

52% income tax is only on income > 67K euros, below that it is tiered with the next level down being 40%.

The wealth tax is subject to an exemption of the first 25K.

Also important: there is no capital gains tax and healthcare costs are ~100 euros / month no matter what you earn.

reply


reply


I'd like to know the reasoning behind choosing Canada as an alternative interview location because from experience, it easier to get a US visitor visa than that of Canada.

Nigerians cannot even transit the Canadian airport without a visa which takes upward of 8 weeks to get AFTER approval vs days for the US. Requirements for Canada are more onerous.

2 suggestions.

1. A country of interview per continent. For instance, Dubai will cover Africans + Middle East + Europe

2. Shortlist some countries and let people select 2 options to interview at.

On paper, the passport index [1] looks like a good way to do it but doesn't take into account spread of countries that can visit

[1] www.passportindex.org/byWelcomingRank.php

I also know several US citizens that have been denied entry into Canada because of a DUI in the United States. AFAIK It's not a hard fast rule, and you won't find out until you get there.

Canada doesn't exactly have an open border.

As someone who is tired of the decades long wait and uncertainty in the US immigration system, it would be amazing if tech companies were to open a Vancouver outpost and offer transfers to people in visas. I would take that in a heartbeat. May be YC can consider another incubator in Vancouver

Perhaps a startup founder could exploit "ease-of-travel arbitrage" and offer a service: Remote working from several countries that are easy to get to, accept a wide range of passports, and have enormous bandwidth.

Canada is a lot more open than the US at this point in time, but it's not all roses for people even to get to Vancouver.

What if there were a hub in, say Dubai? And a few other spots around the world?

I imagine Ycombinator would be one of many potential clients. Universities whose students have to delay a semester might use it. Other institutions would use it.

Dubai is an excellent idea. UAE is one of the countries, for example, that bans any citizens of Israel and anybody who ever visited Israel from entry. Nice way to solve those visa questions once and for all. Why worry about unclear visa policy if we can choose a country with a clear "no Jews allowed" visa policy?

reply


It would be great if they held interviews in a couple of places besides Canada, one place in Europe and one place in Asia. Would be a lot of travel for them twice a year though.

They'll still need a visa to go though the YC acceleration period if they get selected though.

As much as the tech world wants to "disrupt" they want to stay "cozy" in their California corner with their known business environment and English speaking places and their way of doing things.

To which I can assume there is cultural shock even when they go to the East Coast

But the world is big and not everything that happens appears on HN (or even on English speaking media).

Do..you have a point?

May be this is a dumb question, I will ask it anyway, Tijuana Mexico is about 500 miles from Bay Area, where as Vancouver Canada is 1000 miles.

Que Canada?

Going to 'Diet USA' is likely more seamless and convenient. I lived in Canada for several years and I honestly think that's a good description for it, you cannot really tell whether you are in Michigan or Ontario if you don't look at the road signs.

reply


Or visit the museums, where all the exhibits have both French and English text.

As an American who worked in Canada for a summer, I can honestly say that the two countries are so similar you're surprised by any minor differences that do come up.

Ontarians say "Eh" unironically.

As a Chicagoan, being in Toronto can be a little bizarre. After a while I forget I'm not at home. That said, Canada is fairly diverse. Montreal has no easy American city comparison.

My obvious thought: YCombinator is in English (based on what I've seen, at least as their primary language) and Canada is an English speaking country.

Also a homicide rate of 2/100k vs 40 might be indicative of other problems one city may have that the other doesn't.

What a great opportunity to make the world a better place.

How would hosting it in Tijuana reduce their homicide rate?

I'd guess the number of tech startup founders in Vancouver is higher than in Tijuana. Also, no need for bullet proof vests.

Another reason: despite being closer to the Bay Area, flights to/from Mexico from SFO are actually more expensive (by 100-200 dollars) than to/from Vancouver.

Oh boy, I really doubt anyone who stepped on TJ grounds wants to ever come back. Especially not YC people

Vancouver is one of those places where:

The future is already (t)here – it's just not evenly distributed.

-- William Gibson

and cheaper than Vancouver

and Mexico's a lot easier to go to than Canada (which now also has an ESTA like system)

also I would guess that people in Tijuana are pretty good with their English

Other than the language barrier? I imagine its terrible crime problem is a mark against it as well. It had 100+ more murders than often-cited Chicago last year with 1/3rd the population of Chicago!

Also at $15,000 GDP per capita, its not exactly a wealthy place. Vancouver chimes it at 3x that and had all of one murder last year.

reply


reply


As a Mexican I agree. Tijuana is not particularly one of the star cities of Mexico.

Maybe YC going there could pump money into the area to improve it.

because mexico is a shit hole

But Canada is sooooo boring.

Why not do it also in London for European founders?

reply


reply


reply


Who is having trouble getting a Visa exactly? Just curious, trying to separate fact from hysteria

I'd guess about 5 founders emailed me, and I always assume that indicates there are a lot more who don't.

reply


[1]: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/canadian-woman-turned... [2]: https://news.vice.com/story/another-canadian-of-moroccan-des...

P.S: CBP officers have a difficult job so the decentralised decision-making is understandable to a certain degree

reply


reply


Are there any stats on how many prior YC founders were from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, or Yemen?

reply


I imagine the main concern here is uncertainty, though. The original travel ban was introduced with no warning and affected people who already had plans, who already had visas, and even who were already in flight. There's no telling if and when they might do something like that again. That kind of uncertainty tends to discourage people from trying to make plans in the first place.

reply


Which countries do people suspect might be banned? I don't really expect any more than already have been.

Given that this was the administration's attempt to implement a ban on Muslims entering the country, I'd expect it to be expanded to more predominantly Muslim countries if the courts don't completely smack it down and the administration survives long enough.

And beyond that, who knows? When insane people are in power, anything is possible. Maybe some big attack is carried out by a radicalized Muslim from France or Sweden, and the response is to ban entries from there. I'd have called this idea absurd not too long ago, but now I consider this kind of thing a serious, if small, possibility.

reply


>Given that this was the administration's attempt to implement a ban on Muslims entering the country

> When insane people are in power, anything is possible

Also inflammatory.

>Maybe some big attack is carried out by a radicalized Muslim from France or Sweden, and the response is to ban entries from there. I'd have called this idea absurd not too long ago, but now I consider this kind of thing a serious, if small, possibility.

This is plausible, and a good point.

Sorry to spend most of my comment criticizing your comment but I really cant stand this kind of rhetoric.

Trump spent his campaign talking about banning Muslims. Rudy Giuliani is on record saying that the original order happened because Trump asked him to implement the "Muslim ban" legally. Personally, I'm willing to believe the people involved when they state their goals and motivations, and I don't think that quoting administration insiders is reasonably described as "inflammatory."

Describing them as "insane" I'll grant you. But it doesn't matter whether or not they really are: a lot of people think they're insane, and that drives how people make plans. Trump might be the sanest person on the planet and might be ironclad in never doing any sort of visa ban again, and what I described would still be accurate as to why people might not want to make plans to interview with YC in the US.


I am curious to know why you think that's a relevant question?

reply


> trying to separate fact from hysteria

Painting the people who oppose the policy as "hysterical" isn't neutral and I bet that's what people are reacting to.

reply


reply


reply


Well he didn't do that...

Trump's "extreme vetting" combined with the federal hiring freeze applied to USCIS means every visa application is going to take longer.

> Who is having trouble getting a Visa exactly? Just curious, trying to separate fact from hysteria

Anyone, even US citizens, who does not want ICE/CBP snooping on his/her IT equipment, cellphones or social media accounts.

Certainly I (born German/Croatian, living in Germany) might be able to land myself a nice shiny job in the US IT industry but no way I'm ever crossing your border as long as such outrageous privacy violations are legal.

reply


If you are making your choice of employment based on outrage stories in the media, you are making a big mistake. Of course, some of the stories we read are outrageous. But you should also take into account that literally millions of people cross the border of the US every year (US accepts a million a year only as immigrants, and vastly more as visitors), and vast majority of them have no trouble beyond maybe being asked a couple of questions. Minority of them do have problems, and these problems are a shame, and need to be fixed. But denying yourself opportunities out of fear of a tiny probability you may be unlucky to experience those problems is like never living one's home because accidents happen outside.

Are these practices unusual?

Me

reply


reply


It would be awesome if they set up a remote office here in Vancouver :)

Mexico could capitalize on this as well. Guadalajara is a mini tech hub.

I visited Guadalajara for a few days and it was great! People were extremely friendly and tolerant of my 100 word spanish vocabulary. Housing and living is very reasonable, food is quite cheap, the weather is mild and the city is lively, if a bit spread out. I didn't feel more unsafe than I did in Istanbul. I didn't get a chance to see the tech stuff but there were a bunch of companies and also a reasonably lively meetup scene too!

reply


If there was an interview day in London, UK. I would actually apply in a heartbeat.

Weird choice of country for this purpose. I wonder who needs visa to the US and doesn't need one to Canada, and I'm pretty sure the number is small.

reply


[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visa_policy_of_Canada#Visa_exe... [1] https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-...

reply


That's news to me. I thought EU can enter US easily

It's about the possibility of having your visa granted, not whether you need one. Perhaps you have heard about the travel ban in the US?

Now I see, forgot the context and last events

Maybe they will take it further and set up shop in Vancouver or Toronto.

As someone who went through quite the arduous process to end up working in the US legally, this is great news. Many friends I've had over the years have been unable to access many great resources due to their inability to lawfully work in a different location. I'm happy to see YC making progress towards offering quality opportunities to exceptional individuals in different locations.

reply


What about people with families or dependents that can't afford to uproot their life and relocate to SV?

Don't get me wrong, this is great, but it would be even better if it expanded to include additional circumstances.

reply


Very interesting considering the post even discusses participating remotely. Politically incorrect theory: enabling people with families just isn't as sexy as helping immigrant founders.

Well, it is a very assuring and comforting move for internationals in this tempest. Thanks for doing this.

reply


reply


I wonder what action you want Ycombinator to take to satisfy your standards of solidarity? Should they leave America? Apparently (I could be wrong) its their view that remote startups are not ideal, so it seems like you suggest they either operate in undesirable circumstances or move.

Have all Muslims been banned from the US? I thought it was only a set of countries draw up by Obama.

Edit: Words are hard!

Edit2: Yes, downvote me & upvote the hyperbole. Welcome to the post-fact world. All Muslims are banned. Trump is Hitler. The stock market's going to crash. Anyone right of Obama is racist scum who should lose their job. Etc.

reply


Why not just open a EU branch? Participate remotely - bad idea :(

Why not Tijuana?

This is the business equivalent of a code smell.

What is the visa situation right now? What exactly has changed?

You know H1B visas? You know how there's an expedited program for them which basically every tech company tries to use? Well, not anymore there isn't.

First link off Google News: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/06/us-h1b-visa-...

And, there may be more changes coming in the future, so, yay political risk?

reply


reply


"Move fast and break things" indeed :-/

https://twitter.com/tqbf/status/839608371686801410

reply


> “Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator and a major Hillary Clinton donor. “He’s an outsider. He took on a system he thought was broken and then disregarded the rules, he got to know his users well and tested his product early and iterated rapidly. That’s the start-up playbook. That’s exactly what we tell our start-ups to do.”

Cherry-picking the words in the quote to paint the picture that Altman supports Trump somehow is quite deceitful.

reply


https://twitter.com/tqbf

I mean, most startups don't have the opportunity to "break things" like this:

http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/politics/travel-ban-iranian-ba...

reply


"continues to give every sign of being in fact a quiet supporter of the administration"

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13824917

reply


I can't believe I have to say this given everything I've written on the subject (here is the first thing: http://blog.samaltman.com/trump) , but I don't support Trump in any way.

My point in the parent-linked article is just that Trump beat us using our own playbook, and shame on us if we don't notice that and adjust for next time.

reply


reply


Perhaps Thomas he was a bit harsh with his language and aspersions, but he's absolutely right about the communication discipline that hands "Silicon Valley President" to people, who will in turn take that out of context to promote Trump.

That Altman quote seems terribly out of context. I haven't found a full reference yet, but it seems to me that he's not endorsing Trump's policies, he's explainging that Trump won because he (perhaps accidentally) appropriated the "startup playbook".

For context, the full quote from the article is:

“Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator and a major Hillary Clinton donor. “He’s an outsider. He took on a system he thought was broken and then disregarded the rules, he got to know his users well and tested his product early and iterated rapidly. That’s the start-up playbook. That’s exactly what we tell our start-ups to do.”

reply


reply


The entire quote is very insightful, and the tweet entirely takes it out of context. It's negated in the very same sentence.

Dubai? So are you not interested in attracting women to startups?

Inflammatory drive-bys are trolling. If you have a substantive point, make it thoughtfully; if you don't, please don't post.

We detached this subthread from https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13830706 and marked it off-topic.

reply


What else is there to say? It's the Middle East. Can women even start businesses there? What if you're gay? Will they behead the CEO of a Y Combinator-backed startup if he/she is ousted as gay or an atheist? Will the founder have to have a male escort to board meetings?

There's nothing substantive about what you're doing here, it's wildly off-topic, and just because there is a kernel of factual truth in what you're saying does not mean it isn't a smear. We ban accounts that post like this, so please stop.

The irony of choosing Dubai because of America's supposed intolerance.. hope you don't want not only women, gays, non-married couples, or all the other BS a muslim state enforces.

reply


reply


I haven't. They won't allow me to enter, because of my nationality, ever. Please tell me more about how Dubai is like SF except with more relaxed visa laws. I certainly will never be able to experience it myself, since only SF will let me in, so I'll have to rely on your stories for comparison.

Look at the visa policy for unmarried women under 30 for Dubai. It's not SA yes, but is still restrictive

update: It seems the restriction on women traveling who don't have husbands/fathers has been relaxed/ended. Looking more into it.

Update 2: On UAE Embassy for US no mention of restrictions But not the case for other countries.

For Indian women one provider states: For female applicants and students who are above 18 years and travelling alone require NOC from parents / husband, Photo ID of parents/ husband. Coloured copy of the host passport / residence visa

reply


> Look at the visa policy for unmarried women under 30 for Dubai

With little googling you can find a reason behind this. Dubai escorts is huge.

reply


That reasoning could be used to justify a lot of things.

(I know you may be stating their reasoning and not I am not saying you are endorsing that)

reply


reply


What do you mean?

Are you familiar with the Middle East?

You're being a bit broad with your brush strokes there. The United Arab Emirates (of which Dubai is one) has a female labor force participation rate of ~46%. While that is low compared to the ~50-60% you'd see in most OECD countries, it's not that far off places like Poland (48%) and better than, say, Mexico (45%). It's definitely not Iran (15%) or Saudi Arabia (20%).

reply


http://www.bbc.com/capital/story/20150422-which-women-get-ah...

reply


And a few other spots around the world?

That's unduly personal. Please don't comment like that here.

reply


I am sorry to say something personal but it is a toxic style of communicating with people and reoccuring.

I appreciate the reply and admit "unduly" is occasionally a fine line, but on HN we have to err on the side of not allowing it because of the compounding effects. To get it right you really have to be scrupulous and the hivemind doesn't do scrupulosity, it does pile-ons.

reply


This entire article could, and should, be a single sentence title. "YCombinator holding Canada interviews for founders without US Visa".

reply


reply


https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/08/business/how-trump-became...

> “Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator.

So now that the government has been "disrupted", YC has decided to avoid the issue by fleeing the country? Maybe instead of avoiding the issue, YC could organize Silicon Valley and spend some of it's political power actually addressing the issue (lobbying, funding local candidates, etc). Silicon Valley is home to many fantastically powerful corporations and individuals, it's time they took a stand for justice.

Yes, this is an important comment. While it's a virtue for Silicon Valley organizations like YC to adapt quickly, adapting in this case means clearing the way for the administration to solidify its haphazard immigration policy. Hopefully the YC staff is using its connections to Peter Thiel and others who have the president's attention to lobby hard against a policy that will directly and indirectly hurt many people and businesses in Silicon Valley.

reply




