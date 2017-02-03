reply
If the US's new shiny fascist regime keeps progressing at this pace, you can bet that things will reverse quickly. Good bye, world leading startups, nobel prizes, top universities, etc. These things can happen faster than one tends to think.
The best thing countries like China could do right now is heavily open up to English, and fund things such as foreign PhD students. Everyone is fighting to get into Harvard and MIT right now, but a half decade of Trump policies could have drastic consequences a few decades down the line and give us a very different world.
People also seem to get stuck on "China" in my comment. If that makes you unhappy, replace that word with Brazil, Japan, Singapore, Estonia, whatever you want... the point is, viewed under the "startup lens", this new administration makes the dominance of the US in STEM/entrepreneurship ripe for disruption by a more nimble, flexible entity.
Wait, so you're saying everyone is leaving fascist USA, but China will be the beneficiary of that?
PhDs take a long time; do you want to commit 5+ years of your life to being in a place whose leaders are psychotic and don't want you around? Remember, if you are forced to quit your PhD program early, you don't get one and you have to start over somewhere else. And the time you've spent you're being paid nothing. Stability is key when you're making decisions like that, and it's something we've lost here inarguably in a big way.
To call the US a slightly less fascist regime than China is wrong. Go read up on human rights violations in China some time.
Other areas of concern include the lack of legal recognition of human rights and the lack of an independent judiciary, rule of law, and due process. Further issues raised in regard to human rights include the severe lack of worker's rights (in particular the hukou system which restricts migrant labourers' freedom of movement), the absence of independent labour unions (which have since been changing[3]), and allegations of discrimination against rural workers and ethnic minorities, as well as the lack of religious freedom – rights groups have highlighted repression of the Christian,[4][5][6][7][8][9] Tibetan Buddhist, and Falun Gong religious groups. Some Chinese activist groups are trying to expand these freedoms, including Human Rights in China, Chinese Human Rights Defenders, and the China Human Rights Lawyers Concern Group. Chinese human rights attorneys who take on cases related to these issues, however, often face harassment, disbarment, and arrest.[10][11]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Human_rights_in_China
The gap between the US and China in most measures of freedom and business rights is absolutely massive and isn't going to shift because six Muslim countries have restricted immigration. Maybe see how China treats Muslims in the western part of the country?
However your parent post was suggesting that this could extremely easily shift if it's hard for talented African/European/Asian students to get US visas, and China siezes the opportunity - investing heavily in R&D making student immigration easier.
Likely it won't change overnight, but it's not impossible to imagine a world where this scenario plays out - a few more Trump Executive Orders, a savvy couple moves from the CCP and you're not far off.
Another possible reality is that nobody benefits - the USA squeezes its intake of the worlds best and brightest, the EU is too busy puzzling over Brexit and similar distractions among South American, Asian and African nations (sorry I'm not familiar enough with their internal troubles to speculate) scupper their own efforts.
I have little doubt that human and especially political rights in China are considerably worse than in the US overall, but you can live well anywhere if you're part of a preferred class and don't intend to rock the boat.
You aren't reading very carefully. They're speaking of a plausible hypothetical future. Whereas your evidence is from a past that, even if it's a few months ago, now seems quite distant.
In recent years, the US has turned noticeably anti-science, anti-immigrant, anti-elite, and anti-government-support-of-almost-everything, including education, health care, the arts, science, and infrastructure. Whereas China has been energetic about pursuing global leadership in a variety of areas, and they're not shy about spending.
It would not shock me at all to see China take advantage of the US's turn to appeal to bright foreigners who just want to do their thing. The US previously did well because we were welcoming to immigrants and serious about having world-class universities doing world-class research. If we throw away our advantages and China makes up its deficits, why wouldn't more talent pick China?
The US gives grants citizenship to more immigrants each month than the PRC has in its entire history.
Another interesting statistic is the total number of people the PRC has granted permanent residency to ever. It's definitely worth googling.
Those people are dangerously ignorant.
And would be interested real and objective criteria for assessing which country is "worse" ethically or "worse" by some criteria you select.
Stepping into the murky quagmire of ethics, I could argue that the 2 to 4 million Vietnamese who died defending Vietnam from American invaders is much worse than censoring the Internet. That Internet is largely made by those same murderers and they have the largest spy agency in the world, the CIA, trying to break in and spy on seemingly everyone, so it must be filtered.
One could also argue that enforced family planning allows for centralized natural resource and pollution management. China per capita pollutes much than the United States.
Again, I am not taking or defending these arguments, but it is easy to see that it is not clean and objectively true that one nation is always ethically superior to another.
If it's about the abortions, apparently there's two types of action taken[1]. If it's in an urban area, they apparently either charge a fee or don't assign a household register to the child (not sure what that means), but if it's rural they do apparently force abortions. If you're okay with the social policy, it seems like there are solutions that don't require forced abortions (such as implanted birth control). Whether that aspect is still ethically worse than the U.S. or not probably depends on your view on reproductive rights.
1: https://www.quora.com/What-happens-when-a-family-disobeys-th...
I can think of none.
And if they can't get in the US, well that's an easy call.
> The lead the US has had in science/engineering/technology over the past 70+ years is in no small part due to the massive brain drain from Europe, and the rest of the world, due to fascist regimes.
Awesome! I was curious about hearing more about this.
> If the US's new shiny fascist regime keeps progressing at this pace,
You're making a claim that is fairly recent and that is intentionally inflammatory. Then you're making a comparison to someone and the party that is new to older established negatively impacting politics.
If something is going on at the moment that is relevant, name the specific thing. Trying to blame the whole group now is just silly pandering.
Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this? I'm really tired of hearing armchair politicians or regurgitation of political pundits. This is hacker news not r/Politics.
The notion that we can remove politics from all the discussions we have is just silly. Especially when we're discussing immigration, something controlled by the governments we elect and the politicians that represent us.
I'm not arguing that the OP's post was great and insightful ("fascist" is indeed not helpful to use without elaboration) but neither can we say "keep the politics to /r/politics please".
My point, don't make blanket inflammatory accusations of a current political party that just came into "rule" [I'm letting you get away with that claim] in the last two months). If you're going to interpolate, make a claim to the political action that occurred and what you feel is going to happen.
Right now we're seeing a lot of changes, to make a bold statement there is a direct cause is reaching. (It's because of the "fascist party" we have.. they ran under the conservative/right-party) To blanketly label the party/group of people "in power" that corresponds to the labels being thrown at it leads me to believe that your comment was motivated to just repeat the same catchphrases that are pushed in the left/liberal media.
Because politics, especially what's happening now, affects all of our lives? Hacker News talks about politics all the time, just look at Bitcoin or Snowden threads.
This post is about people who are worried about being banned/being banned from the country who previously could enter and how YC is trying to help them. It's an explicitly political post. If you don't like it, you don't have to read it.
http://www.nytimes.com/1989/09/23/movies/european-minds-who-...
(and the related documentary)
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/1991-11-03/the-sovie...
>If something is going on at the moment that is relevant, name the specific thing. Trying to blame the whole group now is just silly pandering.
Huh yes, how about the current executive order ban on muslim countries, and the general eagerness of the current administration to purge the US of many kinds of immigrants who are there completely legally? Many of my Iranian coworkers - most with PhDs from US universities - are affected by this. Many academic conferences I participate in are experiencing problems because organizers or speakers didn't get visas. Several professors are telling me they had to pass on promising applicants due to visa concerns. Anyone in an academic/research environment right now will tell you these things.
> Why did you feel that it was necessary to inject political commentary into this? I'm really tired of hearing armchair politicians or regurgitation of political pundits. This is hacker news not r/Politics.
And I'm tired of techies thinking politics can be refactored into its neat own class, properly abstracted out of any other activity they take part in. Everything is inherently political, and aspiring to "change the world" through your startup or work is obviously so.
Regarding your unhappiness with me calling the current regime fascist... well, when the president in power has insinuated the assassination of his opponents, encouraged his supporters to engage in violence, been spinning outlandish lies about the former president wiretapping him, etc, well I call that fascism ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Consider looking up the definition, because the definition of fascism is not "having a leader who makes dumb statements".
Nor is this word a label for "a politician who makes you feel really bad emotions".
It means a certain type of government policy.
That's exactly what I'm talking about. That's relevant, doesn't pander.
>If you are curious to hear more about this, you can read the following articles, for a start:http://www.nytimes.com/1989/09/23/movies/european-minds-who-....
This is great, it also can be blamed on the government then.. because it's hindsight.. you've seen the lasting effects of what happened.
Sorry that people can't frame their interpretations of Trump's policies to make you comfortable. They very clearly echo past fascist regimes. That's Trump & co's fault.
Don't just blanketly throw the entire group under the bus.
Neither is true.
David Neiwart, an expert on US far-right militia groups, wrote a long piece in 2003 about protofacism in the US and how its ideas were being gradually mainstreamed by a chain of pundits and media organizations:
http://web.archive.org/web/20160106001734/http://cursor.org/...
It's a bit wandering, but I think it has turned out to be remarkably prescient.
Trump specifically has been compared for a long time to media-savvy populist strongmen like Hugo Chavez. E.g.:
http://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election...
Personally, I still think full-on fascism is still unlikely in the US, but it's no longer unthinkable. Previously, serious concerns about fascism in the US were the provenance of ultra-radicals on the right and left. But now you can find plenty of political science professors both in the US and elsewhere soberly discussing the possibility.
> Awesome! I was curious about hearing more about this.
Albert Einstein is only the most famous immigrant. Enrico Fermi is yet another. These were people who emigrated willingly. And then you have operation paperclip [0]
A lot of the current lead of American Science and Technology has its basis in the contribution of European scientists, mathematicians and engineers. And once Immigration opened up to the rest of the world, you've had smart people from all corners come to US universities, part of what makes them "great"
> You're making a claim that is fairly recent and that is intentionally inflammatory
He most certainly is not. The simple fact is that the Trump administration has shown alarming tendencies towards fascism, and the republican dominated Congress and Senate have been unwilling to stand their ground. The "Resistance" in encouraging and shows that Americans still care about their civil liberties, but this administration, the people that hold actual power, can be described as fascists.
The only real check seems to be the US judiciary... and that too cannot single handedly stop a determined WH and Congress + Senate.
[0]: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Paperclip
There's no evidence that China wants to open up like that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fascism
I've spent most my adult life in Asia and have lived in several countries and cities that claim to be very serious about becoming the next tech hub. None of them have very liberal immigration policies. All have visas for highly skilled workers, all have visas for entrepreneurs and all have visas for investors. I have yet to see a single case where a founder could get a visa without either significant revenues or significantly more funding than YC originally gave. It's pretty hard mid stage startups to hire foreign workers, even in places with exceptional government-driven startup initiatives such as Singapore.
In my perception, Silicon Valley's most critical weakness is housing prices and its most likely true competitor is Beijing—not due to openness of immigration by any means, but due to a larger base of technically educated citizens and access to what is becoming the largest market in the world.
Sure, they'll remain outside the US as a nucleation site for new startups that could have in theory challenged US dominance in technology startups. But the US controls the financial energy. They won't get anywhere.
Startups will survive large-scale institutional bigotry just fine. In fact: some of them will even profit from it.
Sleep well!
Not sure what the reasoning is here. How is YC doing anything to block people from starting companies? You don't lose anything by getting rejected from YC, other than the few days spent applying.
Maybe I am wrong and there are visa holders feeling absolute confidence at the moment, but I would like to hear why from even one before considering your "a few people" categorization as anything but spin.
Reading the news, I would not bet too much money on that either.
Most likely not next year.
Is the next step having an additional Canadian office for those that can't get US visas? Canada has a generous startup visa for founders coming from other countries [0].
[0] http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/immigrate/business/start-up/
To be eligible you need to have funding from a canadian venture fund, see below.
I guess ycombinator could setup a Canadian fund and apply for the funding eligibility, but with the principles being mostly American and living in the US, I'm guessing it would be a very tough sell.
http://www.cic.gc.ca/english/immigrate/business/start-up/eli...
We don't need YC ruining Canada with hopped up "startup" bros. If we even need more VC firms (I don't think we do), let indie VC or something like it come up.
Edit: This isn't meant to mean people shouldn't start companies here. They should. But they should do it firmly grounded in reality, not based in SV VC world which has very little to do with building solid long term businesses.
"Canada to make skilled-worker permits easier to get in wake of U.S. delays"
https://beta.theglobeandmail.com/report-on-business/canada-t...
Also - not really? The highest federal tax bracket in Canada is 33%. The highest in the states is 39%. The highest provincial rate in BC is 12% and that's about the same as California. I'm sure there's a lot of variation depending on an individual's situation, but you're really deluding yourself if you think American taxes are low, for the shit deal you guys get.
[1] California: http://www.bankrate.com/finance/taxes/state-taxes-california...
[2] BC: http://www.taxtips.ca/taxrates/bc.htm
[3] US Federal: https://www.irs.com/articles/projected-us-tax-rates-2016
[4] Canada Federal: http://www.cra-arc.gc.ca/tx/ndvdls/fq/txrts-eng.html
It might be more sensible to open a second incubator in the EU. Berlin, Amsterdam, Dublin, Barcelona, there are plenty of options. (London is a good choice on paper too but pray tell what'll happen after Brexit.)
[0]: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2017/02/26...
http://www.theglobeandmail.com/technology/kitchener-waterloo...
Silicon Valley happened before the tax madness, and there is now net wealth outflow to lower-tax locations.
The wealth tax is subject to an exemption of the first 25K.
Also important: there is no capital gains tax and healthcare costs are ~100 euros / month no matter what you earn.
I'd like to know the reasoning behind choosing Canada as an alternative interview location because from experience, it easier to get a US visitor visa than that of Canada.
Nigerians cannot even transit the Canadian airport without a visa which takes upward of 8 weeks to get AFTER approval vs days for the US. Requirements for Canada are more onerous.
2 suggestions.
1. A country of interview per continent. For instance, Dubai will cover Africans + Middle East + Europe
2. Shortlist some countries and let people select 2 options to interview at.
On paper, the passport index [1] looks like a good way to do it but doesn't take into account spread of countries that can visit
[1] www.passportindex.org/byWelcomingRank.php
Canada doesn't exactly have an open border.
Canada is a lot more open than the US at this point in time, but it's not all roses for people even to get to Vancouver.
What if there were a hub in, say Dubai? And a few other spots around the world?
I imagine Ycombinator would be one of many potential clients. Universities whose students have to delay a semester might use it. Other institutions would use it.
To which I can assume there is cultural shock even when they go to the East Coast
But the world is big and not everything that happens appears on HN (or even on English speaking media).
Que Canada?
As an American who worked in Canada for a summer, I can honestly say that the two countries are so similar you're surprised by any minor differences that do come up.
The future is already (t)here – it's just not evenly distributed.
-- William Gibson
and Mexico's a lot easier to go to than Canada (which now also has an ESTA like system)
also I would guess that people in Tijuana are pretty good with their English
Also at $15,000 GDP per capita, its not exactly a wealthy place. Vancouver chimes it at 3x that and had all of one murder last year.
[1]: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/canadian-woman-turned...
[2]: https://news.vice.com/story/another-canadian-of-moroccan-des...
P.S: CBP officers have a difficult job so the decentralised decision-making is understandable to a certain degree
I imagine the main concern here is uncertainty, though. The original travel ban was introduced with no warning and affected people who already had plans, who already had visas, and even who were already in flight. There's no telling if and when they might do something like that again. That kind of uncertainty tends to discourage people from trying to make plans in the first place.
And beyond that, who knows? When insane people are in power, anything is possible. Maybe some big attack is carried out by a radicalized Muslim from France or Sweden, and the response is to ban entries from there. I'd have called this idea absurd not too long ago, but now I consider this kind of thing a serious, if small, possibility.
This is an inflammatory comment, and not a given.
> When insane people are in power, anything is possible
Also inflammatory.
>Maybe some big attack is carried out by a radicalized Muslim from France or Sweden, and the response is to ban entries from there. I'd have called this idea absurd not too long ago, but now I consider this kind of thing a serious, if small, possibility.
This is plausible, and a good point.
Sorry to spend most of my comment criticizing your comment but I really cant stand this kind of rhetoric.
Describing them as "insane" I'll grant you. But it doesn't matter whether or not they really are: a lot of people think they're insane, and that drives how people make plans. Trump might be the sanest person on the planet and might be ironclad in never doing any sort of visa ban again, and what I described would still be accurate as to why people might not want to make plans to interview with YC in the US.
Painting the people who oppose the policy as "hysterical" isn't neutral and I bet that's what people are reacting to.
Anyone, even US citizens, who does not want ICE/CBP snooping on his/her IT equipment, cellphones or social media accounts.
Certainly I (born German/Croatian, living in Germany) might be able to land myself a nice shiny job in the US IT industry but no way I'm ever crossing your border as long as such outrageous privacy violations are legal.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Visa_policy_of_Canada#Visa_exe...
[1] https://travel.state.gov/content/visas/en/visit/visa-waiver-...
What about people with families or dependents that can't afford to uproot their life and relocate to SV?
Don't get me wrong, this is great, but it would be even better if it expanded to include additional circumstances.
Edit: Words are hard!
Edit2: Yes, downvote me & upvote the hyperbole. Welcome to the post-fact world. All Muslims are banned. Trump is Hitler. The stock market's going to crash. Anyone right of Obama is racist scum who should lose their job. Etc.
First link off Google News: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/mar/06/us-h1b-visa-...
And, there may be more changes coming in the future, so, yay political risk?
https://twitter.com/tqbf/status/839608371686801410
> “Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator and a major Hillary Clinton donor. “He’s an outsider. He took on a system he thought was broken and then disregarded the rules, he got to know his users well and tested his product early and iterated rapidly. That’s the start-up playbook. That’s exactly what we tell our start-ups to do.”
Cherry-picking the words in the quote to paint the picture that Altman supports Trump somehow is quite deceitful.
https://twitter.com/tqbf
I mean, most startups don't have the opportunity to "break things" like this:
http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/politics/travel-ban-iranian-ba...
"continues to give every sign of being in fact a quiet supporter of the administration"
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13824917
My point in the parent-linked article is just that Trump beat us using our own playbook, and shame on us if we don't notice that and adjust for next time.
“Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator and a major Hillary Clinton donor. “He’s an outsider. He took on a system he thought was broken and then disregarded the rules, he got to know his users well and tested his product early and iterated rapidly. That’s the start-up playbook. That’s exactly what we tell our start-ups to do.”
update: It seems the restriction on women traveling who don't have husbands/fathers has been relaxed/ended. Looking more into it.
Update 2: On UAE Embassy for US no mention of restrictions
But not the case for other countries.
For Indian women one provider states: For female applicants and students who are above 18 years and travelling alone require NOC from parents / husband, Photo ID of parents/ husband. Coloured copy of the host passport / residence visa
With little googling you can find a reason behind this. Dubai escorts is huge.
(I know you may be stating their reasoning and not I am not saying you are endorsing that)
http://www.bbc.com/capital/story/20150422-which-women-get-ah...
This entire article could, and should, be a single sentence title. "YCombinator holding Canada interviews for founders without US Visa".
> “Trump is the Silicon Valley candidate in every way except that the ideology is flipped,” said Sam Altman, a prominent technology leader, chief executive of Y Combinator.
So now that the government has been "disrupted", YC has decided to avoid the issue by fleeing the country? Maybe instead of avoiding the issue, YC could organize Silicon Valley and spend some of it's political power actually addressing the issue (lobbying, funding local candidates, etc). Silicon Valley is home to many fantastically powerful corporations and individuals, it's time they took a stand for justice.
