That is brutal. I don't understand how someone could be so tone-deaf, especially in a job interview.
The author comes across as someone who's looking to find fault so I wouldn't be surprised if she read too much in to this (then again I wouldn't be surprised if she was spot on). I can certainly see people having the same reaction in this interview to men.
I'm a male and I've given this response before when someone asked me "have you read about X?" In turn, they gave a brief background because they weren't aware of the full scope of my knowledge on the subject.
If instead I had said: "Yes, I've worked on many projects involving X and I wrote a dissertation on it," then there would be no need for explanation.
It seems more like inexperience with the other gender and conflating assumptions in the workplace.
However, I think the issue was laughing off the affirmative response. Why would you laugh at the response unless you don't believe someone?
Did they laugh off your affirmative answer?
It's a way to try and break the awkwardness of just a one-word answer. We can't tell the tone this man had, or how the author perceived that tone, just from the writing, but I like to use Hanlon's razor liberally.
I think it's a moot point using only one datum, especially one as subjective as experience, in argument though.
I don't think there is any data to back this up and using induction is fair here.
However, if we're labeling "CEOs" as CEOs who are also in-charge of large (100M Cap) companies, than we would need some formal data.
I'll eventually learn how, but it hasn't been relevant so far. (Bootstrapped, no investors).
Of course, this is not to excuse the subsequent lecture.
Great book. Some of the lessons are dated (less than J.P Getty's How To Be Rich), but a great book nonetheless.
The only way we find out is when women tell us (and they have to trust us enough to know we won't dismiss their stories out of hand).
"Having boobs and running a business is exactly the same as having a penis and running a business, except boobs are more aesthetically pleasing. I hope, at minimum, we can all agree on that."
Female CEOs are exactly the same as male CEOs, except women are more aesthetically pleasing?
No, you put words in her mouth. She believes boobs are more aesthetically pleasing than penises.
She's merely compared two different body parts, which in our culture are more than not covered by clothing in business matters.
Let's not get too distracted by the last sentence of her article. There's more substance in the paragraphs preceding it.
EDIT: For anyone that misses my point about hair, men and women can have long hair.
(1) I don't really like being shamed over having a penis. I don't really like being told that my genitals are ugly.
(2) It's known from the outset that not everyone will agree with that statement (e.g., many gay men).
(3) Is taking a small jab at all men, even the ones who are not part of the problem, really the best way to end the article?
I don't think it's a big deal, though, and I'm happily willing to overlook it for the sake of the rest of the article.
One of my pet peeves are blogs without a link to the company. Clicking the logo takes you to the blog, not the company. Missed opportunity. Don't make people have to google your company name to find your website.
Where "Lumi" links directly to the company website.
