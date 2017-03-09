Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Airbnb raises $1bn at $31bn valuation (cnbc.com)
A shame that they didn't raise this money through an IPO. I'm afraid of how long unicorns are staying private: it's a big bummer for their employees and early investors. It'll be a tough sell for early employees of the next batch of unicorns if Uber, Airbnb, Palantir, Dropbox, etc. stay private for 10-15 years or more!

