If you wanted to know what was going on in WWII, you'd turn on the radio or walk to the newspaper stand to pick up a copy of The New York Times.
If you wanted an update on the Spartan stand at Thermopylae, you'd have to wait for the message runner to reach town and catch their breath before you'd get the news.
Maybe I'm too much of an immersive gamer to buy into the idea of Timebound, but I would much rather experience "the past" in the ways that the people themselves experienced it, or else I come away with a distorted projection.
