|Ask HN: Best tiny JavaScript framework?
8 points by levthedev 56 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite
|I'm deciding on a Javascript framework to use in building a real time chat application with a tiny footprint. I can't use React, Angular, Ember, or Vue because they are too large. I would build the app in vanilla Javascript, but I fear that it will become more and more difficult to maintain and I will end up reimplementing many already solved problems.
Some of the frameworks that I've seen that are small, fast, and well-liked are Preact, Inferno, Mithril, and Ractive. Does anyone have any experience with these, or even better, thoughts on a comparison between them?
When experimenting with substituting a few modules, I've gotten it down to 4.5k gzipped.
It's still quite early on (alpha), but already some folks are using it in production. Plus, it's mostly backwards-compatible with Knockout.
While it might not be an ideal, usable solution for this problem yet, it's definitely moving in the direction of filling exactly this niche (among others).
