I know a cistern is a very neat thing to discover. I personally want to see it now. However, I can't help think that this is blown out of proportions. People were not idiots 1,000 years (and longer) ago. I'm glad the people of Ramla were able to build cisterns - but I fail to see how that confirms this shows "The significance and accomplishments of this period".
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basilica_Cistern
It was built in Constantinople maybe 2 centuries earlier, and one would think that the technology persisted.
People weren't stupid, and building big whilst labor intensive isn't particularly hard.
-source materials and have them delivered
-employ expert engineers and craftsmen
-manage the financial needs of a project without electronic communication
-ensure safety without the sophisticated techniques and supplies we take for granted in construction today (hard hats?)
It's worth noting that the great pyramid of Giza was actually the third attempt, after the first pyramid collapsed under construction and the second had to be "bent" to avoid collapse as well.
So I think it's fair to say that big building was actually quite difficult, even for seemingly simple projects.
In Spain, the city of Cordoba in Andalusia was objectively the most advanced in all of Europe. After Al-Andalus was lost to Europeans, the Latin translations of the 12th century occurred.
Those Latin translations, which were carried out in great part by the Toledo School of Translators, were then used by European scholars to establish the next generation of education: the founders of Oxford, Copernicus, etc. would not exist if it wasn't for such translations.
They did a great job in passing the torch of knowledge to the West, and today bigots look down on them.
