I would love to see this sort of funding become more common place.
[0]: https://fund.django-rest-framework.org/topics/funding/
[1]: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/tomchristie/django-rest...
Automatic JS client should come in handy as well. I've been toying an idea about automatic integration tests that could exercise the API externally and keep an eye out for schema changes.
DRF is an important product in Django realm. If you haven't already, take a look at their funding options: https://fund.django-rest-framework.org/topics/funding/
A DRF API + React stack seems like a good combo so I've been looking into that workflow.
Recent DRF releases have been building the CoreAPI schema definition format, which is a generic schema language like OpenAPI (nee Swagger) or API Blueprint.
The other headline DRF feature (API docs) also builds on the CoreAPI schema.
If you prefer existing standards, you can map your DRF API to Swagger using https://github.com/marcgibbons/django-rest-swagger/, and then use swagger-js (or swagger-codegen) to generate client implementations -- though the django-rest-swagger project is currently partially broken due to having migrated to CoreAPI before the latter obtained feature-parity with Swagger; the 0.3 version is more full-featured.
> The JavaScript client library allows you to load an API schema, and then interact with that API at an application layer interface, rather than constructing fetch requests explicitly.
It looks like it generates a JS library that makes it easy to use the same resource names in your JS as Django without having to write route handlers by hand. In their example, it looks like they list projects by calling
client.action(schema, ['projects', 'list']).then(...)
