Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A Review of Modern Sail Theory (1981) [pdf] (ljjensen.net)
27 points by Tomte 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Telltales on sails were a Gentry invention. They were long known as Gentry tufts. He's also known for disproving the 'slot effect' theory. The more complex theory is the Kutta condition covered in the article. He went to Cal (class of 55), as did Lowell North, Paul Bieker and Tom Blackaller.

reply


If HN consisted entirely of this kind of thing, I would never get anything done.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: