A Review of Modern Sail Theory (1981) [pdf]
(
ljjensen.net
)
27 points
by
Tomte
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
2 comments
|
favorite
CalChris
44 minutes ago
Telltales on sails were a Gentry invention. They were long known as Gentry tufts. He's also known for disproving the 'slot effect' theory. The more complex theory is the Kutta condition covered in the article. He went to Cal (class of 55), as did Lowell North, Paul Bieker and Tom Blackaller.
ouid
28 minutes ago
If HN consisted entirely of this kind of thing, I would never get anything done.
