Ask HN: Reposting dilemma in Hacker News

What if my post does not get any attention at all, can I repost it? Rule says- "If a story has had significant attention in the last year or so, we kill reposts as duplicates. If not, a small number of reposts is ok. Please don't delete and repost the same story, though. Accounts that do that eventually lose submission privileges." The guideline is from story/news repetition perspective but it says nothing about the person who posts. So I'm not clear if I can repost my own post. Coming to the reason from where I got this requirement (pretty serious for me), We recently revamp our product site, I'm sure it's better than it's ancestor but skeptical if it meets standard UI/UX guidelines. Our sales figure, after launching the new site, does not see significant change either, which further provoked me to get some suggestions from other people. Yesterday I post a "Show HN:" requesting our community to provide their valuable feedback. Honestly speaking, I was expecting at least 5-6 suggestions but to my surprise, none came. It got only one comment and no evaluation. I know almost 90% of stories does not get engagement at all due to various reasons. But for us, it's not just a story, our survival depends on this product. So am I allowed to repost it again? If so, is there any mandatory time gap? N.B. - I intentionally exclude the post link as that might be seen as promotion as well.