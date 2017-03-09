Hacker News
A World Without Wi-Fi Looks Possible as Unlimited Plans Catch On
bloomberg.com
4 points
by
ayanai
4 hours ago
past
1 comment
bediger4000
2 hours ago
Ha ha. This is another "National City Lines" (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_City_Lines
). Last year, "unlimited" plans were unavailable. Now, Verizon and other members of the LTE oligopoly are throwing unlimited plans out. Wifi disappears, and just after that, very conveniently, so will unlimited plans. Blam! Stuck with expensive data and we just demolished the infrastructure to support alternatives!
