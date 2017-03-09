Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A World Without Wi-Fi Looks Possible as Unlimited Plans Catch On (bloomberg.com)
4 points by ayanai 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Ha ha. This is another "National City Lines" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_City_Lines). Last year, "unlimited" plans were unavailable. Now, Verizon and other members of the LTE oligopoly are throwing unlimited plans out. Wifi disappears, and just after that, very conveniently, so will unlimited plans. Blam! Stuck with expensive data and we just demolished the infrastructure to support alternatives!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: