Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook criticised over handling of reports of child exploitation content (bbc.com)
57 points by ComputerGuru 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 33 comments | favorite





"The BBC first asked Facebook for an interview about its moderation system in late-2015, and repeated the request following this follow-up investigation. The social network's director of policy Simon Milner agreed to be interviewed last week, on condition the BBC provided examples of the material that it had reported, but had not been removed by moderators. The BBC did so, but was reported to the UK's National Crime Agency as a consequence."

That's either Kafka-esque levels of bureaucratic crazy, or a very well-concocted trap...

reply


Reading between the lines, I think they may have been expecting the BBC to send them links to where the images could be found on their site and were sent actual copies of the images instead.

reply


And are then probably bound by law to report it. This seems like a cheap swing from the BBC when all they are doing is following the letter of the law, which I can't blame anyone for doing when it's this kind of law - people are not kind to anyone guilty of an offense involving child pornography.

reply


I always thought that the very notion that information can be illegal is like a contradictory premise that logically leads to crazy conclusions.

reply


It's funny how "information wants to be free" proponents change tunes when it's their private e-mails and browsing habits.

Anyway. Yeah, there is hell lot of information that should be illegal. It's not just the information itself, it doesn't exist in a context-free vacuum

reply


In most western jurisdictions having child porn is a strict liability offence, there is no issue of mens rea; if you have it you are guilty regardless of the reason.

reply


Unless you are police or a prosecutor handling evidence. Then you can look at all the child porn you want.

reply


including if you didn't have it to begin with and it was planted or it doesn't exist at all but they say it's there.

who in a Jury is going to check those images?

reply


Can you elaborate on that? I can think of several situations where information can and should be illegal.

reply


My thought has always been that this, in additional to drugs is better treated on the supply side and the demand side is better treated as a health issue.

Although in the US we have stupid rules like if two teens who are dating share photos of themselves with each other they can wind up on a registry for life.

reply


I don't think information is generally ever illegal, but rather the distribution of it is.

reply


In this case, mere possession of this information is a major crime. No evidence or proof of distribution is necessary. In the US at least, every distinct image is its own violation as well, so you can easily end up with potential sentences reaching the thousands of years.

reply


The thing about child pornography, is that it is also illegal to receive in many cases. This means that if you know about it by receiving it, you are usually in a position to be charged.

reply


Yes, that's a good point. Information is not illegal, but it's easy to see that the receipt, distribution or possession of it can be. Im not sure that leads to many logical problems.

reply


It means that it's a very difficult crime to report. The only case where you can report child pornography, is also a case where you can not prove it without putting yourself in legal peril.

If you take a picture of somebody looking at child pornography on a monitor, you could be charged with creating it. If you see it on a website, and report it, you could be charged with receiving (and possibly possessing).

reply


"Facebook's rules forbid convicted sex offenders from having accounts.

But the BBC found five convicted paedophiles with profiles, and reported them to Facebook via its own system. None of them were taken down."

This tidbit in the article didn't so much surprise me exactly as pop out as something that seems unreasonable upon consideration even if it looks like a good idea on its face.

Key points for me regarding this is that recidivism rates are greatly affected by successful integration back into the community after serving time, and sex offenders have the most difficulty integrating already. While there's certainly reasonable concerns around the risk of these people accessing Facebook, by the admission of the company itself it's a new type of influential global community. By banning sex offenders outright they're being othered in a way which is a significant impediment to being reintegrated into society.

That aside, at least in the US, you can end up a sex offender for life for things as innocuous as stopping on the side of a long stretch of highway to empty your bladder. There's also no unified worldwide or national database of sex offenders to check against, nor are their uniform standards between states and nations on what qualifies. This means it's both difficult for Facebook to enforce this rule at all and practically impossible to do so in a way which would only apply to people convicted of offenses we can agree qualify (molestation, rape, sexual assault).

I find it extremely odd that Facebook would willingly put itself in the position to police accounts this way and that there'd be public support for the idea of banning people outright without any basis in their activity on Facebook.

reply


One of the more Orwellian moments I've experienced on Facebook was when it didn't allow me to send an image link to my sister in a private chat because the string had sex written in it.

We're both adults and have been using Messenger to talk to each other every day for a few years now, but nope Facebook wouldn't relent. It even froze my ability to message her from my smartphone app for a short amount of time.

This amuses me more than it annoys me, because someone at Facebook decided that it's a good idea for a messaging product to censor private conversations between adults. What on Earth led them to believe that my messaging app should be my nanny?

reply


And Facebook reported the BBC reporters to the police for sending Facebook examples of the content that the reporters found- on Facebook- which Facebook wouldn't remove.

reply


As mentioned earlier, this seems like Facebook were asking for links to the offending content, got sent the actual content itself, and were then bound by law to report it. It also seems unlikely there is an overlap between the things they reported to the police and the things they wouldn't remove.

reply


Wow, this is quite an ugly story for Facebook, especially hot on the heels of Zuckerberg championing the platform as the key to building global community. I'll stand by my assertion that not all communities are good ones worth supporting. Thus, it puts a lot more responsibility on Facebook to arbitrate than I generally feel is logical in a capitalistic system. There are flaws. Like this for instance:

>When provided with examples of the images, Facebook reported the BBC journalists involved to the police and cancelled plans for an interview.

It subsequently issued a statement: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation."

I much more expected Facebook to blame their AI - which, as Zuckerberg claimed, is going to clean up Facebook just you wait and see - rather than admit outright they should go to jail for hosting the content that the reporters found.

Between this and the terrible use of Facebook to exploit Marine Corps females, it's going to take a lot more gardening in South Dallas before I believe Zuckerberg is actually interested in ethical behavior more than perceived image. YMMV.

reply


I wonder if Facebook will report themselves to the police as well, since they're the only ones in this situation who are distributing these images.

reply


That's not true. The owners of the routers and switches between Facebook and its users are also distributing child porn.

reply


Sounds like they did.

> "We also reported the child exploitation images that had been shared on our own platform. This matter is now in the hands of the authorities."

reply


Assuming all the images reported by the BBC were what they say they were, Facebook handled the case very poorly, especially the part where they reported BBC journalists to the police. The least Facebook could have done was to acknowledge the journalists' role in being proactive about reporting abuse, have a human review the images and delete whatever was illegal or against their ToS.

This incident raises the question of how a company like Facebook should deal with people reporting content. There is no concept of community moderation in FB where specific users are moderators and can deal with reports of abuse. Maybe facebook should consider community led moderation efforts until the bots are ready to take over. Community led moderation efforts (not specifically dealing with reports of abuse) generally work very well for large communities where the company building the product does not have the bandwidth to deal with moderation. Some examples that come to mind : reddit, stackoverflow.

reply


Community moderation just won't work with Facebook - the whole point of FB is that it's gated communities. Your options are to only moderate the public areas (which may catch some, but not the vast majority of the content they are talking about here), allow moderators to access private areas (which leads to invasion of privacy that is a different problem - imagine the "strangers can sign up for moderation and see your private stuff!" headlines), or only allow moderation over content they can see, which means not catching this kind of stuff, as the only people in those communities are a part of it (or investagative journalists, I guess).

reply


Just post a few pictures of breastfeeding and it will be closed imminently.

reply


How hard would it be for Facebook to automatically detect this kind of stuff by keywords? BBC shouldn't have to be doing this. They have how many thousands of employees? Why on earth are they complicit in this kind of stuff staying online?

I wonder if we'll see the #PizzaGate tin foil hat people being vindicated the same way that Vault 7 has vindicated the "1984" people.

reply


The title is misleading. It's not entirely clear from the article what kinds of images were not removed, but the article does make clear some of the ones reported were not child abuse images.

It sounds like some of them were regular images of children, but with suggestive comments attached. Now, that's still against facebook's TOS, but not illegal.

Edit: title has been changed to reflect source title better.

reply


Theyre often under order not to remove terror or child abuse content so the government can track the perpetrators.

reply


I'm pretty sure that images could be removed from public view yet still provided to the authorities along with any logs pertaining to their upload, to facilitate tracking.

reply


Really? Do you have a reference for this?

reply


What kind of orders? Do you have a citation?

reply


While I seriously doubt this is the case here, there is precedent for such things. See the FBI led TOR sting for example. However 'darknet'=/=Facebook.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: