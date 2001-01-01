That's either Kafka-esque levels of bureaucratic crazy, or a very well-concocted trap...
Anyway. Yeah, there is hell lot of information that should be illegal. It's not just the information itself, it doesn't exist in a context-free vacuum
who in a Jury is going to check those images?
Although in the US we have stupid rules like if two teens who are dating share photos of themselves with each other they can wind up on a registry for life.
If you take a picture of somebody looking at child pornography on a monitor, you could be charged with creating it. If you see it on a website, and report it, you could be charged with receiving (and possibly possessing).
But the BBC found five convicted paedophiles with profiles, and reported them to Facebook via its own system. None of them were taken down."
This tidbit in the article didn't so much surprise me exactly as pop out as something that seems unreasonable upon consideration even if it looks like a good idea on its face.
Key points for me regarding this is that recidivism rates are greatly affected by successful integration back into the community after serving time, and sex offenders have the most difficulty integrating already. While there's certainly reasonable concerns around the risk of these people accessing Facebook, by the admission of the company itself it's a new type of influential global community. By banning sex offenders outright they're being othered in a way which is a significant impediment to being reintegrated into society.
That aside, at least in the US, you can end up a sex offender for life for things as innocuous as stopping on the side of a long stretch of highway to empty your bladder. There's also no unified worldwide or national database of sex offenders to check against, nor are their uniform standards between states and nations on what qualifies. This means it's both difficult for Facebook to enforce this rule at all and practically impossible to do so in a way which would only apply to people convicted of offenses we can agree qualify (molestation, rape, sexual assault).
I find it extremely odd that Facebook would willingly put itself in the position to police accounts this way and that there'd be public support for the idea of banning people outright without any basis in their activity on Facebook.
We're both adults and have been using Messenger to talk to each other every day for a few years now, but nope Facebook wouldn't relent. It even froze my ability to message her from my smartphone app for a short amount of time.
This amuses me more than it annoys me, because someone at Facebook decided that it's a good idea for a messaging product to censor private conversations between adults. What on Earth led them to believe that my messaging app should be my nanny?
>When provided with examples of the images, Facebook reported the BBC journalists involved to the police and cancelled plans for an interview.
It subsequently issued a statement: "It is against the law for anyone to distribute images of child exploitation."
I much more expected Facebook to blame their AI - which, as Zuckerberg claimed, is going to clean up Facebook just you wait and see - rather than admit outright they should go to jail for hosting the content that the reporters found.
Between this and the terrible use of Facebook to exploit Marine Corps females, it's going to take a lot more gardening in South Dallas before I believe Zuckerberg is actually interested in ethical behavior more than perceived image. YMMV.
> "We also reported the child exploitation images that had been shared on our own platform. This matter is now in the hands of the authorities."
This incident raises the question of how a company like Facebook should deal with people reporting content. There is no concept of community moderation in FB where specific users are moderators and can deal with reports of abuse. Maybe facebook should consider community led moderation efforts until the bots are ready to take over. Community led moderation efforts (not specifically dealing with reports of abuse) generally work very well for large communities where the company building the product does not have the bandwidth to deal with moderation. Some examples that come to mind : reddit, stackoverflow.
I wonder if we'll see the #PizzaGate tin foil hat people being vindicated the same way that Vault 7 has vindicated the "1984" people.
It sounds like some of them were regular images of children, but with suggestive comments attached. Now, that's still against facebook's TOS, but not illegal.
That's either Kafka-esque levels of bureaucratic crazy, or a very well-concocted trap...
