Fukushima: Wild boars take over Japan's evacuated towns (bbc.co.uk)
As with most nuclear accidents so far, the health risks from fear of radiation exceed the actual health risks from the radiation itself.

The boars don't know about the radiation and therefore do not fear it.

Sorry, no. There is a distinctive health risk to radioactive radiation, and thus the regions around Fukushima and Chernobyl are evacuated from permanent residency. It is perfectly safe to do short trips into those regions. But long term, this is a considerable health risk. The boars can live there, because they are short-lived animals compared to humans, and the article doesn't say whether they do reach their natural life span even. They only seem to live long enough to procreate, which is 1-3 years for wild boars. Humans could live there as well, but they would experience an unacceptably short live. A human group can survive on a life expectancy of little more than 20 years, thats what human kind did in the past. But by modern standards this is not acceptable, and consequently those regions are not considered safe for settlement.

> Humans could live there as well, but they would experience an unacceptably short live

Is this an assumption on your part, or can you back this up with data?

With respect to wildlife, it's more that the health risks of radiation are significantly lower than the health risks of human presence and activities.

Wild animals have a death rate orders of magnitude greater than healthy Japanese people. The increased incidence of radiation sickness probably does little to the overall death rate of the boars.

Go hang out at Pripyat if you really think it's the fear that gets you. I volunteer as the B group, fearing radiation intensely but staying away from it. We can document whose health deteriorates first!

"Expert Assessment

Consensus

The mental health impact of Chernobyl is the largest public health problem caused by the accident to date"

-- Health Effects of the Chernobyl Accident, page 95, World Health Organization [1]

But what do they know?

[1] http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/10665/43447/1/9241594179_...

DNA damage from radiation could potentially affect future generations of boars.

What's scarier than wild boars are radioactive wild boars.

You meant it as a funny statement, but it is actually true. Here in Bavaria, we actually have too many wild boars in the forests, but hunting them for meat is limited by the fact that they are still partially contaminated by the radiation left from the Chernobyl disaster. So about 1 out of 3 animals shot have to be destroyed.

I bet the boars planned this from the very beginning! ;-)

