How I Kicked My Smartphone Addiction, and Never Looked Back (thememo.com)
20 points by alexwoodcreates 1 hour ago | 3 comments





There's actually some really solid advice in here – I never thought about Android as being "better" for reducing distractions, but the amount of control you can get over not having self-control seems useful. Apple, on the other hand, is busy trying to get you to open as many apps as you can every time by resisting adding change to the home screen, outside of those luring red (1) icons that show up constantly, often for no reason.

I might consider switching to a Pixel for this alone.

Thanks - I got so frustrated with Apple not making it easy for me to control my own addiction.

Good luck with the switch!

Alex

1. Scrap your smartphone.

2. If you must, carry a dumbphone.

3. Keep that off except when necessary.

4. If you must have a device, consider either an ultralight laptop (vastly preferable: they are in fact generative devices) or a tablet, with severely pruned apps, and no G4 / cellular internet (WiFi only).

I'm increasingly a fan of paper-based records and tracking systems -- index cards, etc. For books and research, online has certain advantages, largely bulk and weight -- I can carey a fairly formidable library in the palm of my hand, though the access, interface, and organisation leave much to be desired.

I'm inclined to say there is no generally acceptable mobile device or OS presently, though I somewhat favour iOS over Android for a better privacy and surveillance environment. Whatever CyanogenMod calls itself this week might be slightly favourable. What I'd prefer is a generally tablet/folio form-factor (e.g., non-wired, non-integral keyboard, lapable or tablet mode, and no, Windows Surface doesn't work either, though it's a fair start -- rubber keyboards aren't acceptable), but running a Real Operating System (e.g., Linux). I'm keeping an eye on what's coming from Ubuntu, though without much hope.

