Show HN: Launched my first Beta Android app MoveIt (play.google.com)
Hey guys! I have finally launched my Android app MoveIt in beta version. I have been working on this app for five and half months now. MoveIt is a app that helps you to transfer your Images, Videos and audios altogether to SD Card and vice versa. The idea of this app struck me when one day I was trying to figure out a easy and effective way to transfer my media to SD Card to free up some space. So I decided to make an app that helps me manage SD Card effectively and then i stated working on MoveIt.

Through MoveIt you guys can easily transfer your media to SD Card and vice versa. I have also made a inbuilt cleaner which helps in cleaning up Junk.(All these feature in less than 4MB).

I have launched my app in Beta version. So would greatly appreciate if you guys could download my app and comment and share it with your friends so that i can improve it. Here is the link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=moveit.movetos...

Would really appreciate if you comment on my app and help me improve it.

You can also join our G+ MoveIt beta testers community https://plus.google.com/communities/107109337900327115264

