Ask HN: What are some alternatives to Show HN? Other platforms to showcase
40 points by bangda 4 hours ago | 11 comments





https://github.com/mmccaff/PlacesToPostYourStartup

They've put together a very comprehensive list of places to post your startup, and some will certainly be relevant to just side projects etc. Depending on what you're looking to showcase. This will certainly be one source I'll look to, for what I launch my side project.

This is very good. Thank you.

I'm actually building http://tagly.azurewebsites.net

It's like HN with tags and custom functionality. I use it mostly as bookmarking service about AI and Machine learning.

Example of custom tag, here is the tag: CommentsByHackernews -- http://tagly.azurewebsites.net/Item/Details?id=7febe5f0-fe64...

Fyi: Currently, i have never send an email to the ones who subscribed. So if you're interested : https://goo.gl/forms/obYXBzhIE14kZcM73

If it's design-centric or technology that can helpdesigners, I'd suggest posting it on Designer News. The kind of designers on there varies, but I would say most are UI, product and front-end types.

https://www.designernews.co/

https://www.producthunt.com/

I had a bad experience:

1. It was invitation-only when I tried to join it. No real complain here, it just didn't make sense for this kind of page and I don't like it.

2. Then a couple of projects of mine got to the front-page of HN and someone -- I am guessing an admin -- added them to Product Hunt with an email I never gave them which resulted in waves of SPAM.

I cannot stress 2 enough. You can just imagine you make a project, a random person re-publishes it and for every person who comments on it you get an email. I don't even think that's legal in Europe.

But i am guessing product hunt does not showcase all products. There is a whole selection process.

well, it DOES list everything (in the 'new today' tab I think). But by default it shows the ranked list of products. In that sense, it works similar to HN where only top Show HNs are displayed in the homepage.

You need someone else to list your first product I think.

I'm the CTO of Collaborizm.com a great place to post and get feedback from a global tech minded audience.

http://www.Collaborizm.com ;)

PS. Almost all the menu items on top redirect to /home

