Ask HN: What are some alternatives to Show HN? Other platforms to showcase

They've put together a very comprehensive list of places to post your startup, and some will certainly be relevant to just side projects etc. Depending on what you're looking to showcase.
This will certainly be one source I'll look to, for what I launch my side project.
reply
It's like HN with tags and custom functionality. I use it mostly as bookmarking service about AI and Machine learning.
Example of custom tag, here is the tag: CommentsByHackernews -- http://tagly.azurewebsites.net/Item/Details?id=7febe5f0-fe64...
Fyi: Currently, i have never send an email to the ones who subscribed. So if you're interested : https://goo.gl/forms/obYXBzhIE14kZcM73
https://www.designernews.co/
1. It was invitation-only when I tried to join it. No real complain here, it just didn't make sense for this kind of page and I don't like it.
2. Then a couple of projects of mine got to the front-page of HN and someone -- I am guessing an admin -- added them to Product Hunt with an email I never gave them which resulted in waves of SPAM.
I cannot stress 2 enough. You can just imagine you make a project, a random person re-publishes it and for every person who comments on it you get an email. I don't even think that's legal in Europe.
PS. Almost all the menu items on top redirect to /home
They've put together a very comprehensive list of places to post your startup, and some will certainly be relevant to just side projects etc. Depending on what you're looking to showcase. This will certainly be one source I'll look to, for what I launch my side project.
reply